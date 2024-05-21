EU Global Censorship Regime Is Here In Time for Elections

Ursula von der Leyen, the EU Commission Chief, wants to call their global censorship regime the European Democracy Shield. How Dystopian of her. They will remove online content from the so-called “enemies of democracies.”

When they say “democracy,” they mean socialism.

This isn’t a joke. As you can tell from the video, Big Brother is here. The only thing George Orwell got wrong was the year.

EuroNews reports that Ursula von der Leyen has unveiled plans to set up a European Democracy Shield to protect the EU from malign foreign interference if she secures a second term at the helm of the Commission.

NEW – EU Commission chief proposes a “new structure” dubbed the “European Democracy Shield” to detect and remove online content from alleged “enemies of democracies.”pic.twitter.com/HgWSKCF0j4 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 21, 2024

EuroNews:

It comes as the bloc braces itself for a potential wave of disinformation in the run-up to June’s European elections, and amid fears, it is profoundly unprepared to tackle new forms of hybrid warfare.

In a speech delivered at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit on Tuesday morning, von der Leyen said she was “concerned” about the rise of disinformation and foreign interference in Europe, warning that the “core tenets of our democracy” were under attack.

We already reported that the influences they fear so far are conservative and traditional. Someone set up a Czech conservative candidate to give an interview to an alleged Putin site (Voice of Europe). All he did was give the interview, and these self-appointed speech guardians demonized him.

This aligns nicely with their plan for their perpetual illegal immigration compact.

