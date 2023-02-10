Kremlin Responds to Report US Blew Up Nord Stream

Seymour Hersh published a report this week claiming the US blew up Nord Stream with the help of Norway. Though the report has enough gaps to question it, it’s not difficult to believe. But it is a story, not a report with evidence.

However, Victoria Nuland basically boasted about it.

Western security agencies directed their media corporations to tell their populations that Russia blew up its own pipeline. Those media outlets obeyed, as always. And now Victoria Nuland just all but openly boasts with Ted Cruz about how proud they are that they destroyed it: https://t.co/zfjeu26C9b — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 9, 2023

Russia is now asking for an international investigation.

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov responded to the report by investigative journalist Seymour Hersh by stressing that it should spur attempts to find out what happened.

Articles such as the one by Hersh show “the need for an open international investigation into this unprecedented attack on this critical infrastructure,” Peskov told the media on Thursday. “It’s impossible to leave this without finding the perpetrators and punishing them.”

Russia has already spoken about data that “points to the involvement of the Anglo-Saxons [the US and the UK]” in this incident, and there is “certain overlapping” between this information and the report by the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov argued that although Hersh’s journalistic investigation cannot be viewed as source material, “it’s a very important piece, which… must provoke the acceleration of the international probe. But we, on the contrary, witness attempts to silently wind down such international investigation.”

Acoording to The Grayzone

Aaron Mate of The Grayzone believes Peskov has a case and explained to Tucker that the US has a motive, having long tried to stop Nord Stream 2. Mate believes Nord Stream stood in the way of the US proxy war with Russia.

While the US was allegedly planning the destruction of Nord Stream, Russia was amassing troops on the border of Ukraine. Russia also presented peace deals to the US and NATO.

They wanted NATO off their borders. The US wouldn’t even discuss the issue of Ukraine not joining NATO. Instead, the US let the invasion take place. They then began this operation to blow up Nord Stream 2. The day after it was blown up, Antony Blinken declared it an enormous “strategic opportunity.” Victoria Nuland was grateful Nord Stream is a hunk of metal at the bottom of the sea.

Watch:

So one NATO partner,Norway, helps another NATO partner,USA, to blow up the pipeline of NATO partner Germany That is called an “alliance”🤔 I wonder if Germany will invoke Article 5 of the NATO chapter?

An attack against one is an attack on all members. That would be hilarious. pic.twitter.com/hWSimwHUqp — Richard (@ricwe123) February 9, 2023

MonkeyWerx has some corroborating data.

