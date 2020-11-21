Kyle Rittenhouse out on ridiculous bail for crime of self-defense

Thanks to the help of Lin Wood, Kyle Rittenhouse is finally out of jail today after posting a huge and ridiculous $2 million bond. Self-defense is now a crime, or it soon will be under Democrats. They have wanted that for so long.

Attorney Lin Wood said in a tweet on Friday that Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow, Inc., and actor Ricky Schroder helped raise the “required $2M cash bail” for Rittenhouse.

“God bless ALL who donated to help #FightBack raise required $2M cash bail. Special thanks to Actor Ricky Schroder @rickyshroder1 & Mike Lindell @realMikeLindell for putting us over the top. Kyle is SAFE. Thanks to ALL who helped this boy,” read the tweet.

Rittenhouse faces charges that he allegedly killed revolutionaries Anthony M. Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum and wounded radical Gaige Grosskreutz during protests that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha in August.

Kenosha County Commissioner Loren Keating said in setting the bond earlier this month that the court considered Rittenhouse a “flight risk” because he could face a “mandatory life sentence or at least significant amounts of time, likely decades of time period of incarceration” if convicted.

READ THE CASE FOR SELF-DEFENSE HERE WITH VIDEOS.

Lin Wood Comments

Kyle Rittenhouse is 17 years old. Since August 25, he has been a political prisoner. All Kyle did was try to help others & defend himself when attacked. We The People did not let him down. We raised over $2M for his bail & a portion of his defense costs. We will keep fighting. pic.twitter.com/VliTQCtsWC — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 20, 2020

Just off phone with Kyle. With tears in my eyes, I listened as he expressed thanks to The People for your prayers, donations & support. He prayed every day & night & said God lifted him up every time he fell. Kyle is a hero. So are his supporters. Keep him in your prayers. 🙏 — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 21, 2020