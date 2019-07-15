LA Mayor Garcetti will provide taxpayer-funded lawyers to criminal aliens

The incompetent mayor of LA is siding with criminal aliens who have deportation orders. His police chief stood at his side as he promised to break the law. If an alien is apprehended, the city will provide them with taxpayer-funded legal assistance.

The mayor gave the illegal alien criminals instructions on how to avoid detection and arrest.

He said, “diversity is our strength.” There is nothing like having open borders for diversity, inviting terrorists and criminals into the country.

The people he is protecting have deportation orders from liberal judges. They won’t let us deport anyone.

In the very least, he is obstructing justice. At the worst, one might call him a traitor. They need to be thrown in jail.

It’s amazing that Democrats can violate the law and nothing happens. Not only does nothing happen to them as they break the law, but they also get to attack the President.

A message for all Angelenos: Here in Los Angeles, we will not be coordinating with ICE. Your city is on your side, we are in this together → https://t.co/mHCFBjJ4vC pic.twitter.com/b3apkjzXms — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) July 13, 2019

He forwarded written instructions as well.

L.A. is a city of belonging, and we stand united in the face of the threat of ICE raids. Now more than ever, it is important to know your rights. We are ready to protect immigrant families and support our neighbors → https://t.co/mHCFBjJ4vC pic.twitter.com/23WweWZq58 — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) July 13, 2019

FORCEFUL RESPONSE

Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House, did the same thing. Pelosi directed foreigners with deportation orders on how to avoid arrest. She has also united the Democrats to pass a resolution condemning the President for his Sunday tweets.

“I reject the President’s xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation. Rather than attack Members of Congress, he should work with us for humane immigration policy that reflects American values,” Pelosi wrote in a Dear Colleague letter Monday.

“Our Caucus will continue to forcefully respond to these disgusting attacks,” she said.

Her FORCEFUL response is to pass a meaningless resolution.

It’s hard to know if the President planned to unite Democrats but, if he did, it’s going to work to his advantage. Pelosi is now one with the four communist U.S. haters and anti-Semites Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, AOC, and Ayanna Pressley.