Latest Report on the MQ-9 Drone

The US reports it brought the MQ-9 drone down after the Russian jets collided with it. That was after the Russian jets dumped fuel on it. Russia is already in the area trying to retrieve the drone and our secrets. The US claims they wiped the sensitive data from the drone.

A commenter on one of the articles wrote that the Russian pilots dumped fuel on the drone for the purpose of identification after it got shot down. The fuel will separate from the craft and float to the top of the water, giving the Russians a marker. Really crafty those Russians!”

Russians already had ships in the area, but some reports say the US is in the area as well.

The US released some video from the drone.

Russia released a video of its fighter alongside the downed Reaper.

The MQ-9 was equipped with a very advanced surveillance system, the Gorgon Stare, as the video confirms.

It is one of NATO’s most advanced surveillance systems.

The US previously refused to supply the MQ-9 to Ukraine for fear that it would be shot down and the Russians would study it.

On Tuesday, the Department of Defense stated that “a Russian SU-27 aircraft struck a U.S. Air Force intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle’s propeller, causing U.S. forces to bring it down into international waters of the Black Sea early this morning,” according to U.S. Air Force Gen. James B. Hecker, commander, U.S. Air Forces Europe, and Air Forces Africa…

“Several times before the collision, the Su-27s dumped fuel on and flew in front of the MQ-9 in a reckless, environmentally unsound, and unprofessional manner. This incident demonstrates a lack of competence in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional,” Hecker stated.

Hecker’s report stated further, “These aggressive actions by Russian aircrew are dangerous and could lead to miscalculation and unintended escalation.”

The Russian Defense Ministry released a statement Tuesday, as we reported. They said they detected the craft close to their border, and jets were sent out to investigate. They said it was flying with its “transponders turned off,” which is against international rules, and fighter jets were scrambled to identify it.

Today, “the Russian Defense Ministry denied that there was a collision and claimed that the US drone stalled after executing a dangerous maneuver. Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said the cause of the incident was the drone’s incursion into a zone, which the Russian military had declared off-limits due to the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.”

The Russians can’t declare international waters off-limits, however, this was a spy drone.

Russia and the US are allegedly in the area of the drone.

