Laughing Through the Dumpster Fire Clown Show Debates with Greg Gutfeld

FIRST, WHAT DID THE MOVERS AND SHAKERS AT THE TIMES SAY?

The NY Times kept track of everyone’s time during the debates last night with Booker, Beto, and then Warren getting the most time.

Cory Booker and Beto O’Rourke spoke the most during the first Democratic presidential debate https://t.co/ORudJz3O3s — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 27, 2019

The NY Times says [open borders] Castro “won the night.” The Times wrote:

Mr. Castro was assertive in key moments but didn’t appear desperate. He took ownership of the immigration discussion, and others on the stage willingly agreed with him. He won the brief sparring match with former Representative Beto O’Rourke — an old family rival — and delivered the night’s lone winning canned applause line: “And on January 20, 2021, we’ll say ‘adiós’ to Donald Trump.”

They say Warren did not own the stage. They claim this was her one memorable line: “Do you have a plan to deal with Mitch McConnell?” Mr. Todd said. She paused for a momentary beat. “I do,” she said.

That’s her memorable line? Okay then.

Both Mr. O’Rourke and Mr. Booker, who are known for their eloquence and storytelling abilities [they are???], had trouble breaking through the din, according to the Times.

A critic at National Review online said, “It’s so sad Trump isn’t even bothering to troll these dorks.”

NBC seems to like open borders Castro, the son of LaRaza Rosie who hates all gringos.

COMMENTS BY GUTFELD

We couldn’t take that messed up dumpster fire clown show seriously last night so we went to Gutfeld for some laughs instead. He live tweeted and here are some funny ones.

Greg Gutfeld’s conclusion is NBC focused on Warren because they know Biden’s toast.

ok, off to other things. tweet me if anything happens — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) June 27, 2019

this is AMERICA’S GOT NO TALENT. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) June 27, 2019

the story tomorrow is why MSNBC thinks a lightweight like Beto deserves 4X as many questions as Tulsi. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) June 27, 2019

the upside to this debate: the country’s mental health professionals have these ten safely in one place. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) June 27, 2019

cory mentioning the high number of people being shot in his neighborhood is not something you want on your resume. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) June 27, 2019

objectively this is a shit show.

subjectively, this is a shit show. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) June 27, 2019

IT REALLY WAS!

i take the subway every day, and i’ve come across people shouting into their shoes that are more capable than these cock-eyed crackerjacks. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) June 27, 2019

is it possible that these people are — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) June 27, 2019

christ – it’s now a foreign language contest. next week: who is most non-gender specific. #pandering — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) June 27, 2019

this feels like a local debate for a city council. But without the excitement. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) June 27, 2019

who is this guy – delaney? pretty sure he got me the Sebring convertible at Newark for a special discount weekly rate. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) June 27, 2019

yep – the big crisis Americans are worried about is “consolidation.” please run with that you crackpots. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) June 27, 2019

this isn’t a debate, it’s a tryout for the MSNBC weekend lineup. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) June 27, 2019

I am just happy that Miss Jane Hathaway has moved beyond banking for the Clampetts — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) June 27, 2019

prediction: every single candidate will blame Trump for a problem they happily ignored before Trump was president. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) June 27, 2019

THEN THERE’S THIS FROM Michelle Malkin

#DemDebate cognitive dysfunction – Indistinguishable candidates shouting at each other about Dems not connecting with American working class…after falling all over each other to elevate illegal aliens above citizens. — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) June 27, 2019