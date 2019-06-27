Laughing Through the Dumpster Fire Clown Show Debates with Greg Gutfeld

By
S.Noble
-
0

FIRST, WHAT DID THE MOVERS AND SHAKERS AT THE TIMES SAY?

The NY Times kept track of everyone’s time during the debates last night with Booker, Beto, and then Warren getting the most time.

The NY Times says [open borders] Castro “won the night.” The Times wrote:

Mr. Castro was assertive in key moments but didn’t appear desperate. He took ownership of the immigration discussion, and others on the stage willingly agreed with him. He won the brief sparring match with former Representative Beto O’Rourke — an old family rival — and delivered the night’s lone winning canned applause line: “And on January 20, 2021, we’ll say ‘adiós’ to Donald Trump.”

They say Warren did not own the stage. They claim this was her one memorable line: “Do you have a plan to deal with Mitch McConnell?” Mr. Todd said. She paused for a momentary beat. “I do,” she said.

That’s her memorable line? Okay then.

Both Mr. O’Rourke and Mr. Booker, who are known for their eloquence and storytelling abilities [they are???], had trouble breaking through the din, according to the Times.

A critic at National Review online said, “It’s so sad Trump isn’t even bothering to troll these dorks.”

NBC seems to like open borders Castro, the son of LaRaza Rosie who hates all gringos.

COMMENTS BY GUTFELD

We couldn’t take that messed up dumpster fire clown show seriously last night so we went to Gutfeld for some laughs instead. He live tweeted and here are some funny ones.

Greg Gutfeld’s conclusion is NBC focused on Warren because they know Biden’s toast.

IT REALLY WAS!

THEN THERE’S THIS FROM Michelle Malkin

Pt 1 Debate Joke of a Clown Show

Pt 2 Snoozefest Candidates Fight for Who Is the Most Extreme

Leave a Reply