Law Enforcement Bracing for Possible Trump Indictment Next Week

According to NBC News, multiple agencies are discussing potential security plans for in and around the Manhattan Criminal Court, bracing for a potential indictment of DJT for an alleged hush money payment to prostitute Stormy Daniels.

This is a petty campaign finance ‘crime’ if it’s even true.

Five anonymous senior officials made the announcement.

The officials stress that the interagency conversations and planning are precautionary in nature because no charges have been filed.

The agencies involved include the NYPD, New York State Court Officers, the U.S. Secret Service, the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, the officials said.

Much of this would be based on a known congenital liar, Michael Cohen and a stripper prostitute. Hey, the end justifies the means, right?

It will backfire on them if it’s even a true story, but they don’t care. The reason they want to charge and imprison anyone who so much as walked into the Capitol on J6 is to frighten the Right away from the fight. Meanwhile, they ignore or laud Antifa and Black Lives Matter, two violent communist groups.

TRUMP IS BRACING TOO – FOR HIS RE-ELECTION

“Trump, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination and has indicated he’ll do so even if criminally charged, has denied having sex with Daniels. But Cohen was reimbursed for the payment to the adult film actress. Manhattan prosecutors have been looking into whether any state laws may have been broken in connection with those payments or how Trump’s company compensated Cohen for keeping Daniels’ allegations quiet,” NBC local reports.

As for Cohen, he was convicted of lying to the Feds. The Eastern District of New York admitted they couldn’t get the truth out of him.

Then there is the prostitute, hoping to make a killing off the story. Trump already beat Stormy in court. Donald Trump won the “frivolous” Stormy Daniels case. She now owes him nearly $300,000 in court costs and attorneys’ fees. He said he “never had an affair with Stormy Daniels” and would never want to.

The Left has the seediest witnesses and the weakest cases, but it doesn’t matter. New York City is corrupt, and it’s not likely Donald Trump could get a fair jury in this city.

Why is law enforcement bracing for the indictment? Are the Democrat lunatics of Antifa and BLM going to start screaming and burning things again?

Democrats will rue the day if they go ahead with these absurd indictments. They can’t deprive half of society of their rights and then expect to have rights themselves.

