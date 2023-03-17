SF Might Be Unable to Handle Transition from Gas to Electric Appliances

The left of left San Franciscans are currently ruining their city with homeless drug addicts shooting up everywhere and their plan to pay out hundreds of thousands of dollars to black people just for existing. They’re also eliminating an important part of their energy sector by banning natural gas, to say nothing of the expense.

Experts told The Daily Caller the SF Bay Area might be unable to handle a transition to electric appliances.

They’re quickly phasing out gas furnaces and water heaters. If they were serious, they’d go nuclear.

NO GAS APPLIANCE SALES BY 2027

Leftists are banning sales of gas furnaces and water heaters. No natural gas heaters will be sold beginning in 2027. It is the latest move by local officials in the United States to eliminate natural gas, a fossil fuel, from heating homes and buildings, reports Reuters. San Franciscans think they’re going to get to zero emissions by 2030.

According to Reuters, “In a vote held late Wednesday, the board of directors of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) adopted rules that will require new water heaters and furnaces to have zero emissions of nitrogen oxides, or NOx. Exposure to NOx has been linked to respiratory conditions, according to the BAAQMD.”

Reuters said California is ahead of the curve.

Currently about two thirds of Bay Area households use natural gas appliances, according to the regulator.

They claim absurdly it will save 85 lives a year, and some people are buying it.

Leftists have this bizarre idea that they can transition simply by electrification. They aren’t taking care of the grid or the waste in preparation. But, hey, computer-generated climate change.

The regulators are concerned about nitrogen from gas stoves. The nitrogen hysteria came from the brain of the infamous WEF villain, Klaus Schwab. The Netherlands is right now destroying its farming industry in compliance with nitrogen demands.

