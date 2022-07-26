Lest We Forgot, This Is The Apocalyptic Green New Deal

Democrats have adopted the degrowth movement in part, and there is no better proof than The Green New Deal introduced by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She was the perfect protagonist to rouse up their far-left base in support of a ‘deal’ and keep it going. The ‘deal’ is the opposite of FDR’s New Deal, which they like to reference. Instead of building up as FDR did, they are tearing down. They’re not progressive; they’re regressive. Their vision is apocalyptic.

The outline was removed from scribd, most of Google, and most news sites. We saved it.

The outline says the Green New Deal would provide “(e)conomic security to all who are unable or unwilling to work.” It also notes that the proposal’s goal is “to get to net-zero, rather than zero emissions … because we aren’t sure that we will be able to fully get rid of, for example, emissions from cows or air travel before then.”

That’s apocalyptic.

It bans affordable energy, nuclear power, most cars we see on the roads, tears down and rebuilds all buildings, air travel will be gone, and everyone gets paid, even for nothing. That should save the earth.

As for the buildings, it would mean rebuilding or retrofitting more than 39,000 buildings a day for ten years.

It’s more than apocalyptic. It will allow China to take us over by the time their vision is complete.

Read the outline below in only six pages. It’s in the congressional record. You can also find it here.

