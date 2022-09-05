Miami Doc with Bizarre Video Ads Performs Mastectomy on a 13-Year-Old?

By
M Dowling
-
0
21

Dr. Sidhbh Gallagher advertises double mastectomies and other sex changes for children on TikTok, labeling the procedures as gender-affirming care. Her presentation is bizarre, especially since the surgeries are mostly irreversible and deform people. Internet sleuths found social media exchanges indicating she performed a double mastectomy on a 13-year-old.

Dr. Sidhbh Gallagher, a Miami-based plastic surgeon, rose to internet fame after making bizarre TikToks aimed at minors, primarily girls, pursuing “gender-affirming” procedures. She became most associated with her infamous catchphrase – “yeeting the teets” – a flippant, joking way to refer to performing cosmetic mastectomies, or breast removals, to her primarily underage female audience.

Reportedly, she has performed a double mastectomy on a 13-year-old girl who now, at age 15, wants a hysterectomy.

In a trail of Reddit comments, the girl states she had started testosterone at 13 but had been seeing psychiatrists since she was five and had also been attending a gender clinic “for a few years.”

4W

Internet sleuths at 4W posted the evidence. There is more on their site. It appears to check out.

 


