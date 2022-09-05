Miami Doc with Bizarre Video Ads Performs Mastectomy on a 13-Year-Old?

Dr. Sidhbh Gallagher advertises double mastectomies and other sex changes for children on TikTok, labeling the procedures as gender-affirming care. Her presentation is bizarre, especially since the surgeries are mostly irreversible and deform people. Internet sleuths found social media exchanges indicating she performed a double mastectomy on a 13-year-old.

Wow this is truly sick Dr. Sidhbh Gallagher uses social media to advertise the double mastectomies and sex changes she does to kids on TikTok. She uses TikTok to reel them in while making irreversible sex change surgeries sound like no big deal. 🎥 compilation by: @LandonStarbuck pic.twitter.com/g5hy6kQWUC — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 3, 2022

Dr. Sidhbh Gallagher, a Miami-based plastic surgeon, rose to internet fame after making bizarre TikToks aimed at minors, primarily girls, pursuing “gender-affirming” procedures. She became most associated with her infamous catchphrase – “yeeting the teets” – a flippant, joking way to refer to performing cosmetic mastectomies, or breast removals, to her primarily underage female audience.

Reportedly, she has performed a double mastectomy on a 13-year-old girl who now, at age 15, wants a hysterectomy.

In a trail of Reddit comments, the girl states she had started testosterone at 13 but had been seeing psychiatrists since she was five and had also been attending a gender clinic “for a few years.”

Internet sleuths at 4W posted the evidence. There is more on their site. It appears to check out.

