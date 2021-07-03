Biden top aides push children to demand transgender status



















President Joe Biden’s top deputies joined with transgender activists on Wednesday to encourage children to claim they are suffering from anti-transgender discrimination.

“If you or someone you know is facing discrimination because you are transgender, we want to know,” said Kristen Clarke, the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the DoJ, said in the June 30 YouTube broadcast.

“You can file a complaint now … We see you, we hear you, and we will keep fighting for your inclusion, your dignity, and your equal rights under law,” said Clarke, who also suggested that the Supreme Court will back the children’s claim.

An 80-minute “Convening on Transgender Equality” video showcases 21 speakers, including children, transgender activists, a few elected politicians, along with others from Biden’s cabinet and administration.

Rachel Levine, a transgender man to woman, is the Assistant Secretary for Health at the Department of Health and Human Services. She tells any potential transgender kids, “You are so brave. I want you to know your president has your backs … and I will do everything that I can to support and advocate for our community.”

Go to 1:17 for more:

In this clip, crazy Kristen Clarke complains about an 11-year-old not being able to compete in girl’s sports as a transgender. Why is no one asking why an 11-year-old is transgender?

Here are the ways we are working to create a more equitable America for all.

– Creation of a White House interagency process on Safety, Inclusion and Opportunity for Transgender Americans — White House Gender Policy Council (@WhiteHouseGPC) July 1, 2021

Read the full fact sheet of how the Biden-Harris Administration is working to advance equality for Transgender Americans. 📄https://t.co/mPXhNj4jCn — White House Gender Policy Council (@WhiteHouseGPC) July 1, 2021

Related

















