Lying Rep Omar Accuses Fox News of Smearing Her for Quoting Her

Rep. Ilhan Omar, an infamous liar, complained Sunday that Fox News smeared her by accusing her of wanting to defund the entire Department of Homeland Security. All they’re doing is quoting her.

Omar called for defunding of DHS one hour after complaining the TSA workers didn’t get back pay. That’s not a smear if it’s true and it is. It’s what she tweeted. She’s gaslighting us. Omar’s a crazy maker.

Two days ago, she tweeted her desire to see DHS defunded, and it’s especially alarming since she’s a terrorist sympathizer. She tweeted:

When Democrats stood our ground last month, we proved that Individual 1 does not have the public support to ram his hateful wall through Congress.

Let’s stand firm: #Not1Dollar for DHS.

On the same day, she called for DSA to be defunded, within an hour, here she is outraged that TSA workers hadn’t yet received their back pay in Minnesota.

She is a terrorist sympathizer who pleaded for leniency for ISIS terrorists, condemns Israel, supports Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela, and blames the U.S. for al Qaeda terrorism.

That was the same day the anti-Semite maligned the Covington boys again. She refused to apologize to the boys after falsely smearing them.

