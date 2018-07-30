Maxine Waters is the Democrat Party ‘rock star’, and ‘icon’, and she is much ‘revered’ because she hates Trump. Despite the fact that she is one of CREW’s most corrupt members of Congress, she is the standard bearer. She promised this weekend that Democrats will reverse the tax cuts that she calls a “tax scam”.

Auntie Max also said the economy isn’t to Trump’s credit, it’s Obama’s.

REVERSE THE TAX CUTS, PRAISE OBAMA FOR THE ECONOMY

The California Democrat called the Republican tax cuts a “tax scam” during an appearance on MSNBC this weekend. She promised Democrats will reverse them if they retake Congress this fall.

Suddenly, with a new-found concern for the deficit, she said the alleged tax scam will increase the deficit. [No Max, that was Obama’s talent]

“Of course, the economy has improved, and of course he would like to take credit for all of that,” she told MSNBC anchor David Gura. “But in the final analysis, when this country understands and feels what has been done with the tax scam and what that’s going to do for our deficit in this country, it’s going to be reversed.”

The woman who passed only three bills in 30 years says the Trump policies will “undermine” the economy.

“A combination of the tax scam and the tariffs will undermine all that has been done in the economy that was started by Obama,” she said.

The truth is that the single most important factors spurring the economy were the trashing many of Obama’s onerous regulations and the tax cuts.

Taking economic advice from Mad Max is not wise.

NO WALL, NO WAY

About the threatened shutdown over funding for the wall, Max tried to deflect by calling Trump a bully. However, it is clear, she and her fellow Democrats [Socialists] do not want border control. They also don’t want Trump to have a win.

“You know, this president is a bully and he will try to intimidate all of us,” she said.

“He is not going to shut down anything,” she declared. “As a matter of fact, people will remember that he said he was going to build this wall and he was going to make Mexico pay for the wall. They said they weren’t going to pay for anything. Now he wants the American citizens to pay for this wall.”

“American citizens are not going to pay for this wall, he is not going to shut down the government and we are not going to be intimidated by his bluffing and bullying,” said the loon.

Miraculously, the President has Max actually concerned about Americans paying for something.