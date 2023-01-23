Nonbinary Daughter of Dem House Whip Arrested for Assaulting an Officer

The nonbinary daughter of Democrat House Minority Whip Katherine M. Clark was reportedly arrested during an Antifa riot in Boston, Massachusetts. She allegedly vandalized personal property and was charged with assaulting an officer while resisting arrest.

According to the Boston Police Department, at about 9:30 pm, officers responded to a ‘protest’ at the Parkman Bandstand Monument in the Boston Common.

When they arrived, they saw Dowell allegedly spray-painting “ACAB.” It stands for “All Cops Are Bastards.” She also painted “NO COP CITY,” an apparent reference to a police training facility in the suburbs of Atlanta that’s under Antifa assault.

While police arrested Riley, a group of 20 ‘protesters’ [radical communist anarchists of Antifa] “began to surround officers while screaming profanities though megaphones on the public street, causing traffic to come to a standstill,” according to police.

The protesters were “interfering with the arrest,” and “an officer was hit in the face. The officer could be seen bleeding from the nose and mouth.”

[Jared] Riley Dowell, 23, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, destruction or injury of personal property, and property damage by graffiti.

It sounds like the daughter doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Some reports said Riley is her son and others said Riley is her daughter. Other reports say Riley is nonbinary*. Riley’s mother says it’s her daughter, so we’ll go with that.

House Minority Rep Katherine Clark statement following our reporting that her child Jared ‘Riley’ Dowell allegedly graffiti’d “stop cop city” and assaulted police while resisting arrest at an #antifa event in Boston https://t.co/yWXo1yFi8p pic.twitter.com/Vrub0nby0B — AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) January 22, 2023

*Nonbinary people have [think they have] a gender identity that does not fit into the male/female binary. They are often included under the umbrella term of transgender, a community that refers to people whose gender identity does not correspond with their sex assigned at birth.

