McCarthy on Our Enemies Forming: “It Looks …Like 1936 … Again”

During an appearance on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he was “very concerned” with the alliance of enemies forming against the United States under the weak leadership of Joe Biden.

While Biden worries about transforming us domestically and driving WOKE into every area of government, our greatest enemies, especially China, are maneuvering to destroy us. Good work, Joe and those who back you.

As Biden weakens the West with horrendous policies and warmongering, Iran and China are drawing in Saudi Arabia.

IT’S 1936 AND WORLD WAR IS BREWING

“Speaker, how worried are you that China becomes the power broker, bringing Saudi Arabia together with Iran? What is the significance of that?”

“The time for worrying has passed,” McCarthy began. “It is on the stage right now. We’ve watched China enter the Middle East, where they are now brokering a deal with Iran, putting them back on the world stage. And Maria, I’m very concerned that it looks a lot like 1936 all over again,” he emphasized. “An axis of power of Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran bounding together against the freedom and values of what America represents.”

Our place in the world is very fragile and we have a figurehead in the presidency. Communists and socialists are advising him. This fool in the Oval Office will destroy us. He’s feeding us to our enemies.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy: “I’m very concerned that it looks a lot like 1936 all over again. An axis of power of Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran bounding together against the freedom and values of what America represents.” pic.twitter.com/sxz31OuSbB — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 12, 2023

