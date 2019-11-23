‘Mafia’ Joe Biden gets a new nickname after threatening Lindsey Graham

Former U.S. Attorney and NY City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who took down Mafia gangs, says Democrat Joe Biden sounds like a Mafia thug with his subtle threat against Senator Lindsey Graham.

Biden sent out a chilling warning to Lindsey Graham after Graham requested the State Department documents of contacts between Joe and Hunter Biden and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. If the Bidens asked Poroshenko to fire the Ukraine prosecutor investigating Burisma and a Soros organization, that would be incriminating.

Giuliani tweeted: “This reminds me of Biden’s decree to the media to silence me on September 29th. Now, a threat to a US Senator. This is getting to be more and more like my old Mafia cases. They sure do sound like crooks.”

On Nov. 21, Graham — the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee — asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to release documents related to contacts between Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

When Graham sent a letter to SOS Pompeo to provide the documents, an irate Joe Biden reacted to this news by telling CNN that “Lindsey is about to go down in a way that I think he’s going to regret his whole life.”

Biden told left-wing opinion host Don Lemon: “I am disappointed and angered. He knows me. He knows my son. He knows there’s nothing to this. Trump is now essentially holding power over him that even the Ukrainians wouldn’t yield to.”

Biden then admitted that the Ukrainians never launched an investigation into his alleged quid pro quo as Obama’s vice president.

Let’s not forget that Democrats claim that President Trump had pressured Ukraine to investigate Biden during a July phone call.

Both the Ukrainian president and its foreign minister denied that Trump pressured them to do anything.

Biden implies he and Lindsey are friends. He also isn’t embarrassed by his son, he’s just embarrassed by Rudy.

Biden is “embarrassed, disappointed” by Sen. Graham asking for docs on his son Hunter. Biden not embarrassed by son: – doing coke

– getting kicked out of Navy

– making corrupt millions in Ukraine

– cheating on bros widow, lying about paternity of childpic.twitter.com/Cw8C0pMwzT — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 22, 2019