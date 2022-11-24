Make Sense of China As A Role Model for the World

Senator Kennedy tweeted earlier on Wednesday: Make this make sense: Pres. Biden has pledged that the U.S. will pay $1B in “climate change reparations.” Meanwhile, Communist China—the world’s #1 polluter—is pledging $0 for their dirty industry.

Beyond that, China’s an unrelenting human rights abuser.

Given that, how do we make sense of the message Klaus Schwab sent this past week about the Chinese Communists as he plans to restructure the entire world?

Schwab, the wannabe leader of the universe, sees China as a “role model.”

“I respect China’s achievements which are tremendous over the last 40 years. I think it’s a role model for many countries…But the Chinese model is certainly a very attractive model for quite a number of countries,” Schwab said.

“I look very much forward to have a strong Chinese voice in Davos to explain even better to the world what it means to see the Party Congress which lay down the principles of the policy, what it really means for global collaboration and for global development,” he continued.

Does that make any sense at all? I wonder what the Uyghurs think? China is a totalitarian police state, and this clown thinks they’re a role model for the world and the new world order.

China appears to have trouble controlling its populace as massive protests break out. The rulers will simply use more force.

CHINA – Government has changed all protestors Covid QR codes to RED. Effectively locking them down. Now you know what those thousands of camps they are building were for! China doesn’t like dissent.. and that’s catching on in your country too!pic.twitter.com/fs6caMiyqw — Bernie’s Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) November 23, 2022

#ChinaOnTheEdge China: Foxconn employees stage protests in Zhengzhou against the COVID curbs across the country. Srinjoy Chowdhury tells @PriyaBahal22 how China has been ‘overstrict’ especially regarding the COVID rules which has impacted daily lives of the people. pic.twitter.com/nT8pn2zlhd — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) November 23, 2022

Massive protests in China – Guangzhou against COVID repression. pic.twitter.com/F6jVp6XkTc — Shridas Meena🇮🇳 (@ShridasMeena8) November 17, 2022

The world’s biggest iPhone plant was rocked by violence as police beat workers with batons during protests at Foxconn’s facility in Zhengzhou, China #WSJWhatsNow https://t.co/4pVeHfrs2Q pic.twitter.com/ISa59OVaXn — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) November 23, 2022

BREAKING: iPhone factory alert in China 🚨🇨🇳 Protest against restrictions turns very violent at the world’s largest iPhone factory in China. Workers are using fire extinguishers to push back police 🚨 🚨 🚨 🔊sound …🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2iV8ROx3Ha — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) November 23, 2022

