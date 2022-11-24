Make Sense of China As A Role Model for the World

Senator Kennedy tweeted earlier on Wednesday: Make this make sense: Pres. Biden has pledged that the U.S. will pay $1B in “climate change reparations.” Meanwhile, Communist China—the world’s #1 polluter—is pledging $0 for their dirty industry.

Beyond that, China’s an unrelenting human rights abuser.

Given that, how do we make sense of the message Klaus Schwab sent this past week about the Chinese Communists as he plans to restructure the entire world?

Schwab, the wannabe leader of the universe, sees China as a “role model.”

“I respect China’s achievements which are tremendous over the last 40 years. I think it’s a role model for many countries…But the Chinese model is certainly a very attractive model for quite a number of countries,” Schwab said.

“I look very much forward to have a strong Chinese voice in Davos to explain even better to the world what it means to see the Party Congress which lay down the principles of the policy, what it really means for global collaboration and for global development,” he continued.

Does that make any sense at all? I wonder what the Uyghurs think? China is a totalitarian police state, and this clown thinks they’re a role model for the world and the new world order.

China appears to have trouble controlling its populace as massive protests break out. The rulers will simply use more force.


