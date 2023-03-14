Man Claiming to Be a Woman Accused of Molesting a Baby

A transgender daycare worker in Kentucky is accused of sexually abusing a baby while changing the child’s diaper, according to official documents obtained by WPSD Local 6. The suspect was identified as Maria Childres, 25, a biological male who identifies as a transgender female, the Post Millennial reported.

According to a witness, he molested the baby while changing a diaper.

While admitting to changing the diaper, “Childers then maintained that he had not made inappropriate comments or touched the baby sexually,” reported women’s sex-based news site Reduxx.

He was arrested.

Childres is charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12, and was booked at the McCracken County Jail. Bond was set at $100,000. The official gender listed on the jail’s inmate roster is “male,” according to the women’s news outlet.

The suspect is a man, not a woman, a potential pedophile. Democrats need to exercise caution with their bizarre gender ideology. Some things are not normal. If he’s guilty, a man molesting a baby while dressed in women’s clothing is not normal.

