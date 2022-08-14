Man Drives Into a Crowd, Attacks with a Hammer – Injuries & Deaths

A massive Pennsylvania fire last week killed seven people, including three young children, all relatives. That led to a fundraiser in Necopeck this week. The fundraiser included children, parents, and emergency workers, all coming together to help the victims who survived.

It was at the Intoxicology Department bar and restaurant at about 6:15 pm. That’s when a madman drove into the crowd killing one person and injuring 17 others. Some reports say he killed the woman with a hammer. after he jumped out of the car.

All 17 are hospitalized. A woman was found dead in his home when they arrested him. the police had gone to his home on reports he was physically assaulting a woman.

After the man – 24-year-old Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes – drove into the innocent people trying to help others, he got out with a hammer to kill the woman. It was not a gun. It was a car and a hammer.

This is the man State Police say drove a car into the crowd of people at a fundraiser in Berwick for the victims of last Friday’s deadly fire in Nescopeck. He was later arrested at a home in Nescopeck where a woman was found dead. His name is being released shortly. pic.twitter.com/wgNk2gXgE8 — Chelsea Strub (@chelseastrub) August 14, 2022

🚨UPDATED News Release🚨 Troop N grieves with the Family members of all the Victims along with the entire Community during this difficult time. We will do a thorough Investigation and bring Justice to all involved! ⤵️@PAStatePolice https://t.co/XNERUThYRO pic.twitter.com/twFGm0WRmM — Trooper Petroski (@PSPTroopNPIO) August 14, 2022

