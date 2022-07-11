Man-Eating Robots for Crazy Monday

Rumors abound that we will soon have a robot that eats people. Soylent Green has nothing on this story. However, the robot isn’t going to eat people. It’s going to eat plants to reuse as fuel, the makers say.

Besides, it’s against the Geneva Convention to desecrate humans in this way.

“We completely understand the public’s concern about futuristic robots feeding on the human population, but that is not our mission,” says the CEO of Cyclone Technology.

Harry Schoell, CEO of one of the companies making the people-eating robot, issued a statement:

“We are focused on demonstrating that our engines can create usable, green power from plentiful, renewable plant matter. The commercial applications alone for this earth-friendly energy solution are enormous.”

This robot was given the appropriate acronym, EATR (Energetically Autonomous Tactical Robot). The project began in 2003 and is a DARPA-funded venture between Cyclone Power Technologies and Robotic Technology, Inc.

Wired suggested the new robots can eat people. However, the makers say it is meant to feed off plants not people. The robots are vegetarians, say the makers, Cyclone Technology and Robotic Technology Inc. (RTI). Watch the clip:

