Mark Levin blasted Joe Biden, calling him a “mental patient housed in the wrong federal facility.”

The corrupt Democrat Party media are on the warpath after the affirmative action and the college loan payoff rulings. They claim the re-segregation of colleges practiced at Harvard and elsewhere is anti-discrimination. Democrats are crazy-makers.

Mark Levin slammed Biden in a series of tweets. He paraphrased Chief Justice John Roberts, saying no Congressional act authorized the executive branch to engage in such a program. Instead of such a congressional mandate, the executive branch breached the separation of powers doctrine wherein only the legislative branch can pass such a law. Levin addressed it without holding back.

“NOTE TO JOE BIDEN: YOU WERE A SENATOR FOR 36 YEARS. IF YOU WANT TO SPEND UP TO $1 TRILLION IN STUDENT LOAN WELFARE, YOU NEED WHAT’S CALLED LEGISLATION FROM CONGRESS. THEY SEND A BILL TO YOUR DESK, AND THEN YOU SIGN IT. YOU DON’T JUST SIGN YOUR OWN FIAT, SPRINKLE PIXIE DUST ON THE DOCUMENT, AND DECLARE $1 TRILLION SPENT. WE CONSERVATIVES, CONSTITUTIONALISTS, MAGA REPUBLICANS, OR WHATEVER YOU WANT TO CALL US, BELIEVE YOU SHOULD FOLLOW THE LAW AND THE CONSTITUTION. YOU’RE NOT A DICTATOR. YOU’RE A MENTAL PATIENT HOUSED IN THE WRONG FEDERAL FACILITY,” tweeted Levin.

Levin continued, “Charles Koch jumped the shark years ago. He believes in open borders, slashing our military, criminal rights, and all the rest of the claptrap. He partnered with Soros to form a foreign policy group that is, in my view, anti-American. Now, when Biden and the Democrats are literally destroying our country and time and again undermining our constitution, Koch is spending tens of millions of dollars attacking Trump. He’s no “conservative,” as the corrupt media portray him. He’s a disaster who is contributing to the destruction of our country. [He linked to this article]

Levin addressed Democrats spending without following the Constitution.

“The 3 radical activist Democrats on the Court, the state-media, and of course Biden and his regime believe that when a Democrat is president, he has the power of the purse — not only to unilaterally raise the debt limit, thereby seizing authority from Congress to tax, borrow, and spend — but he can also waive debt owing to the federal government unilaterally, in order to fulfill a political objective; that is, buying votes. If the Democrats controlled all branches of government, and one day they will, the republic is ultimately doomed.”

The AP published a despicably dishonest story meant to incite certain Americans.

“In a defeat for gay rights? This is how the sleazy AP starts its story. This is a constitutional victory for free speech. People must not be forced by the government to physically support events that their faith or beliefs tell them is immoral, whether society generally or the media agree with them. That’s what the 1st amendment is all about. So, when AP reports like this, it is nothing more than a scurrilous propaganda operation for the hard Left.”

He didn’t forget the deadbeats who don’t want to pay their college loans. They want you to pay them.

“Biden wants to give $20,000 to deadbeats who don’t want to pay down their student loans. The problem is Biden doesn’t have the constitutional power to buy these voters off with your money. Biden insists that he should be able to do it with the snap of his fingers rather than actual legislation, which he can’t get through Congress. Biden seems to run the federal government like the mobster he is, like the millions in money his family received from foreign governments. Of course, he wraps himself in populist propaganda and self-righteousness through it all. The Court must slap down this rogue crook. This is a simple separation of powers issue.

