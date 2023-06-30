Tucker Addresses the Summer of Pride with Admiral Levine

Tucker gave a short monologue today on Rachel Levine, who was once Rick Levine. Rick was a student at Belmont Hill at the same time as Mark Milley. Rick was married with children until he became Rachel and eventually Admiral Levine, the Assistant Secretary for Health at the US Department of Health and Human Services.

S/he recently declared this summer – the summer of Pride – and wished everyone a Happy Summer of Pride.

Tucker blasted the absurdity of it all in five minutes this afternoon. He mocked pride and the proud Rachel Levine.

After mentioning Rachel’s wife and children, he said, “We’re going to assume that his former family is proud, and why wouldn’t they be? Few Americans in our history have come as far as Rick Levine. Here’s a fat guy in a Halloween costume who somehow became a federal health minister. Not a small thing. “

“Not too long ago, this same man was a married pediatrician with kids lecturing about eating disorders at Penn State. Now he’s emerged as a path-breaking lady Admiral with medals on his chest, and he did all of that without winning a single naval battle or even being female.

“It’s pretty inspiring. What we have here is living proof that in this country, you really can be whatever you want to be. If Rick Levine can become Admiral Rachel, why can’t you be Napoleon or Lord Mountbatten, the last viceroy of India? Ever see that guy’s uniform?…”

What is going on in this country is crazy, and Tucker exposes that in his inimitable way. [I think people who follow along as if this wasn’t crazy are living under a mass delusion or fear of retaliation. It has to stop.]

TUCKER: Mark Milley and Rick Levine both played football at the same school and both, late in life, transitioned into overweight, middle-aged women pic.twitter.com/UJvuenrets — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 30, 2023

People have been suspended or lost jobs for calling Rachel a man.

We’ve been this way before:

LGBTQ Lobby Told Us Exactly What They Wanted In *1993*—We Just Didn’t Listen It was NOT just letting “2 individuals love in the privacy of their home” They were clear about changing consent laws to allow sex with KIDS & legalizing all sexual expression including public nudity pic.twitter.com/FFm57ZmBkJ — T (@Rifleman4WVU) June 30, 2023

