Marxist Critical Race Theory is taught at West Point Military Academy









Republican congressman and former Green Beret, Michael Waltz of Florida wants answers from the U.S. Military Academy about “elements of critical race theory (CRT)” being made part of instruction for cadets at West Point, including seminars on “systemic racism” and presentation slides discussing “White Power” and “Racist Dog Whistles.”

CRT is Marxism.

Rep. Michael Waltz, an Afghanistan War veteran, sent a letter to West Point’s superintendent, Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, telling him, “Information has recently come to my attention from unsettled soldiers, cadets, and families that raises serious concerns about the U.S. Army’s introduction of elements of critical race theory into cadet instruction. While we should always eradicate extremism of all forms from our ranks and never tolerate racism, I am alarmed that this doctrine that focuses our future leaders on race in ways that will be detrimental to unit cohesion, destructive to morale, and strain the readiness of our armed forces.”

Waltz first made mention of the letter during an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News on Thursday.

Watch this clip:

