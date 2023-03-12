Pope Decries Gender Ideology That “Erases Humanity”

Pope Francis spoke out against the”dangerous” gender ideology movement that “erases humanity.” He is referencing the “transgender movement” indoctrination. The Pope said it is “one of the most dangerous ideological colonizations” the world is facing.

In an interview with the Argentinian newspaper La Nación, the Pope said it blurs the differences between men and women.

It actually erases them.

“Gender ideology, today, is one of the most dangerous ideological colonizations, he told reporter Elisabetta Piqué. “Why is it dangerous? Because it blurs differences and the value of men and women.”

He has spoken against it before and continues to speak out because there are so many “naive” people who believe that erasing the differences between men and women is somehow “progress.”

It is “extremely dangerous,” said Pope Francis, “because it eliminates differences, and that erases humanity, the richness of humanity, both personal, cultural, and social, the diversities and the tensions between differences.”

It also seems like a sin against God.

It’s not only about gender. It’s about porn, indoctrination, and pedophilia. It’s about making the nation’s children crazy, confused, or depressed.

It erases our souls – the essence of who we are.

Nikki Fried accidentally admits that schools are offering kids porn and the “book ban” is a complete hoax. Incredible pic.twitter.com/IdgMBp4zwD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 10, 2023

This is what teachers are most concerned with… making sure there’s progress pride flags hanging in middle school classrooms pic.twitter.com/fYJgrncVpk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 10, 2023

This is what gender ideology does to young people. Confuses them about their identity. Incredibly sad. pic.twitter.com/mjoJZ75laB — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 9, 2023

You walk into your kid’s classroom and this is what you see. What’s your reaction? pic.twitter.com/c5szW61aQg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 9, 2023

