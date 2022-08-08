McCarthy & the Establishment Spent $4.5 Million to Defeat Joe Kent

According to Joe Kent, a candidate for Congress in District 3 Washington, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and the GOP Establishment spent $4.5 million on a smear campaign to defeat him in the last twelve days before election day.

Joe Kent was losing as the votes were counted until the in-person votes rolled in, and by Friday night, he was only 257 votes behind RINO incumbent Rep. Jaime Herrera-Beutler. It’s taken days to count the votes. Perhaps they will finish the count Monday.

Some Republicans – establishment GOP – are concerned that he is a Democrat since he was a registered Democrat. Donald Trump endorsed Mr. Kent, a former green beret and a Gold Star husband.

It looks like he will win, and nothing he says supports the propaganda that he is a closet progressive. District 3 is red (R+7); if he wins, he will become the congressman for that district.

Watch:

I’m sorry.. but how can’t you support this patriot? God bless you @joekent16jan19! & shame on @GOPLeader for raising money for his RINO Opponent who voted to impeach Trump. Weak!pic.twitter.com/bmuEykJKZy — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) September 1, 2021

Related