McConnell Hopes to Blunt Trump’s Influence in the Party

Mitch McConnell is attempting to blunt former President Donald Trump’s influence in the party, as Politico puts it. His globalist streak is in direct conflict with Donald Trump’s America First policies.

The obedient Senate under Mitch McConnell voted to send $40 billion to Ukraine by 86-11. We are told there will be endless funding for Ukraine in the near and distant future. Only a few GOP senators voted ‘no”. Senator Paul attempted to force oversight and transparency over the funds since there is none built into the bill. Remarkably, McConnell vilified him for it.

“My colleague, Sen. Paul, has always been an isolationist,” McConnell said. “He’s proud of it and believes that’s where America ought to be.

“There’s always been a strand of isolationism in our party, but it’s not the dominant view, which was expressed in the vote that we had today and will be expressed again when we vote on the admission of Finland and Sweden into NATO.”

If you don’t support their wars, you’re an isolationist and hate NATO.

YOU CAN’T BRING THIS UP

As we spend billions on other nations, the US is mired in unsafe schools, baby formula shortages, dangerous open borders, high crime rates, and extraordinarily high gas, and home heating bills. At the same time, the White House is starting wars we can’t afford. The establishment under Biden is taking our hard-earned money and giving it to far-off lands to protect their borders, not ours.

If you bring any of this up, they tell you the issues have nothing to do with each other.

McConnell recently darted off to Kyiv with a small entourage of his allies to meet with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“It’s in America’s interest to do this,” McConnell insisted. “This is not a charity we’re involved in. It’s in our interests to help Ukrainians just like it’s in the interest of NATO countries,” McConnell told reporters after his meeting with Zelensky.

Is it?

They are doing this without debate. In fact, they are shutting down all debate by impugning the character of those who resist. We are told to accept it and be quiet.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is a “ruthless thug”, he said, adding that the United States should be “first in line” to ratify potential new NATO members Finland and Sweden.

He agrees with Biden that we must designate Russia a state sponsor of terror.

IT’S TO BLUNT TRUMP

According to Politico, before his recent visit to Kyiv, McConnell betrayed his America First Republicans and told Biden: that he wanted to blunt former President Donald Trump’s influence by conveying to allies in Eastern Europe that “Republicans still believe NATO is important.”

That’s a sly deception since Donald Trump supported NATO.

If you don’t spend exorbitant funds and call for war with Russia, you are an isolationist and you don’t believe in NATO, according to him. None of that is true, but it’s a useful and effective talking point.

McConnell told Biden he wanted to “push back against the isolationist sentiment in my own party.”

Perhaps that’s why he says so little about the open borders. Are we isolationists not wanting masses of unvetted humanity to pour into the country?

President Trump never made NATO unimportant. He asked them to pay their fair share. On the other hand, Biden is asking NATO members to deprive their citizens of food and fuel, even though it’s clear the sanctions don’t work.

USEFULNESS OF DEMOCRATS

The Senate Minority Leader supports Democrats in their war against Donald Trump and his voters. Unfortunately, we must live with the octogenarian for five more years.

McConnell and his backers went to Kyiv with money and solace for the suffering Ukrainian people, but he has none for Americans who fund them.

He is useful to Democrats in their efforts to start a war with Russia. He echoes their sentiments and is deeply concerned about Ukraine, but not Americans.

The swamp of which he is one exists only for themselves, not for Americans or this nation. They all take care of each other and protect themselves from the people. We wouldn’t have known the extent of it without Donald Trump and the lawless assaults on him and his supporters.

The establishment loves wars. They can launder money in places like Ukraine with no accountability.

As bad as McConnell and some of these Republicans are, they are still fractionally better than Democrats who have turned into total authoritarians.

McConnell was there for the Supreme Court and the judges, sometimes the Second Amendment, and a number of other issues. He has stopped horrendous communist bills coming from the Pelosi House of Representatives. That gives him an edge over Democrats. Senator McConnell is a frenemy of the people while Biden is a sworn enemy who is currently crushing the middle class.

We need better leaders.

