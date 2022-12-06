McConnell OKs Pelosi-Schumer Unscrupulous Journalism Act

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell will support outgoing House Speaker Pelosi’s and Senate Majority Leader Schumer’s Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) to get the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed. He’s a turncoat. There is nothing conservative about this law. It’s quite the opposite and forces Big Tech to collude with Big Media and Big Government.

WHAT THIS TERRIBLE ACT WILL DO

It allows foreign news organizations, including Chinese organizations, to influence the flow of information in the United States. That is a huge win for China.

Republicans who back this are backing attacks against them!

Large conglomerates effectively get a vote for each OF THE eligible smaller outlets that they own and control, and will reap the greatest benefits. And the print and broadcast media corporations will be shielded by subsidies from the need to adapt their business models to the actual needs of their customers. Meanwhile, the smallest and newest news outlets, along with new media such as bloggers, podcasters, and other independent and freelance journalists, are entirely excluded from the JCPA’s benefits.

As Breitbart News put it:

The JCPA, essentially a transfer of wealth from Silicon Valley to the discredited and distrusted corporate legacy media, is highly controversial. Beyond the financial payouts to media companies, they will be able to form a “joint negotiating entity”—a cartel, immune from antitrust law—to negotiate with Big Tech companies on the “terms and conditions” for carrying their content.

Even Meta gets it:

Meta statement on the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act: pic.twitter.com/kyFqKQw7xs — Andy Stone (@andymstone) December 5, 2022

TURNCOATS

The media Mafia will officially become State media and do the government’s bidding, along with Big Tech. They have been doing that, and now it’s official. Thank the turncoat Mitch McConnell and every Republican who supports it, not ignoring the Marxists led by Pelosi and Schumer.

The press will be completely biased. This is what authoritarian governments do.

McCarthy allegedly fought it, but he was the only member of leadership who did.

It has zippo to do with national defense and everything to do with corruption and censorship.

Jim Jordan tweeted it enables more collusion. “The JCPA is Big Tech, Big Media, and Big Government all colluding to limit who gets defined as a journalist. And then to limit the information that we, the people, get to see.”

Expect a lot more Hunter-Biden-style censorship.

Sen. Lee has this right!

The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act is nothing less than Obamacare for the press. Congress should reject making the same mistake twice. pic.twitter.com/6uHiVrzPyz — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) September 8, 2022

If sneaked into the NDAA, #JCPA will give crony protections to entrenched incumbents in the journalism industry and undermined future competition in a diverse and competitive media landscape. Tell Congress to say NO to bailing out the mainstream media https://t.co/ImUYHWeC0Y — Krista Chavez (@KristaAChavez) December 5, 2022

