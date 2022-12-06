FBI Planned the “Sabotage” of the Hunter Laptop Story

Ron Johnson spoke with Rob Schmitt last night on Newsmax to explain exactly how bad the FBI concealment of the Hunter Biden Laptop story is. It was planned well in advance. The FBI had the laptop by December 2019 and knew exactly what was in it. They planned to “sabotage” the story should it become public.

The FBI is the enforcement wing of the Democrat Party.

By August 2020, they had the scheme to downplay the laptop story as the presidential election approached. They actively worked to get a compromised candidate in the Oval Office.

“That same month, they provided both Sen. (Charles) Grassley and I an unsolicited and completely unnecessary briefing…You might have some foreign actors, hacking computers and then spreading that around as disinformation, you know? Information on certain people like oh, I don’t know, maybe Hunter Biden.”

We know that Facebook and Twitter got the same warning.

The FBI was “doing everything they could to play us, to dissuade us from ever looking at the laptop.” It worked in putting off Republicans. The GOP didn’t go for it right away.

“They never told us a word,” he said. “They never told us that they actually had (the laptop). So again, the FBI is corruption and complicity in this whole cover-up of Hunter Biden.”

This is what Big Media calls a nothing burger! Read on!

SABOTAGE AND POWER

When Christopher Wray was questioned, he wouldn’t answer, left the hearing before it was over, and jetted off on a vacation. That hubris shows that the FBI has more power than Congress. The FBI is corrupt and has become a power unto itself.

Let’s not forget the 50 agents who said the laptop had all the earmarks of a “Russian Disinformation” operation.

Victor Davis Hanson called the FBI Biden’s Stasi, but it’s more like the Stasi controls Biden. Let’s include the other agencies like the 17 intelligence agencies and the IRS in the Stasi.

Hanson said we’re not a Republic any longer. We are transitioning into a radical democracy. He didn’t say it, but the FBI establishes us as a police state that can sabotage anyone for any reason. You can see Barack Obama’s fingerprints all over this transition. It’s planned.



Related