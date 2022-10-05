Media Is in Hysterical Panic Mode Over TwitterX Allowing Free Speech

The Left is panicking that Elon Musk is taking over Twitter, even as the Twitter stock begins to soar. They fear free speech and the end of the Twitter Censorship regime.

NBC News reporter Ben Collins posted on Twitter what is undoubtedly the concern of all the activist media. He fears people speaking freely on Twitter and how that might impact midterm elections.

What does that tell you about corruption, propaganda, and illicit influences on our elections?

We think Musk will do the right thing and allow free speech. He’s already calling it “X”.

If Musk is really taking this site private, there are no real guardrails anymore. Rulemaking can be capricious. He can elevate any idea or person he wants through recommendations and UX choices and there will be no oversight on this as a private company. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) October 4, 2022

DEM FREE SPEECH IS FINE

Collins doesn’t care that Twitter is 100% biased in favor of Democrats. That’s okay.

The media is panicking. Dan Nathan feels he will probably have to leave Twitter if Donald Trump gets his free speech back. Why not just block Trump? We know why. He doesn’t want Trump to have free speech.

CNBC’s Dan Nathan (@RiskReversal) says he’ll quit Twitter if Trump is allowed to tweet again: “I don’t need to be there for that. I’m not on Truth Social for a reason.” pic.twitter.com/9hunzYGOIH — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 5, 2022

A while back, this BSNBC host made it clear he only wants one-party censorship.

Remember when this lib MSNBC host absolutely LOST IT on live TV over Elon Musk buying Twitter and not being able to CENSOR Republicans anymore? He said the quiet part out loud… WATCH. pic.twitter.com/2OHpxVk6mi — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 5, 2022

Liberal, normal liberal, Professor Jon Turley made a note of some of the terrified reactions:

NPR editor Neela Banerjee retweeted and echoed his concern about “the broader implications for the rest of us of a Musk takeover of Twitter.” Others joined in on the collective panic that there could be a loss of control over what people say on social media.

BBC journalist Dickens Olewe warned that “Guardrails will be dropped, misinfo & conspiracy theories will thrive. No functional alternatives available, this is it: a complete destruction of the global public square. Been nice y’all.” In other words, free speech protections will lead to the destruction of “the global public square” by losing control of who can speak or what people can say.

PoliticusUSA head Sarah Reese Jones seemed to move from the desperate to the outright delusional: “Before 2020, Facebook deplatformed progressives, then it came for mainstream media and elevated only radicalized conservatives. Cut to 2022, we know Elon Musk plans to do same with Twitter. We know how damaging it will be.Tech giants pose ongoing threat to western democracy.”

Favoring conservatives???

That’s right, social media companies have been favoring conservatives and targeting progressives. That is why a wide array of conservative groups and figures have been banned or suspended. That is why the Hunter Biden laptop story was buried before the election. That is why there are now numerous reports of backchannels with the government in censoring opposing views.

Euronews correspondent Shona Murray tweeted, “The end of Twitter as we know it is nigh.” I certainly hope so. However, it may be a case of “your Twitter is dead, long live Twitter.” As discussed earlier, the Internet was once the greatest single advance in free speech since the printing press.

This move by Musk could single-handedly bring back free speech if he can deal with the abuse and damage to his companies.

1. Adopt the First Amendment standard.

2. Restructure Twitter.

3. Shift from site moderation to individual filters.

4. Shift away from ad revenue.

5. Protect against Surrogate State Censors.

Related