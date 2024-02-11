“Mentally challenged” drunk PA Dem: “I can f***ing end this bar”

In 2021, Pennsylvania State Rep. Kevin Boyle (D-Philadelphia) was arrested and charged with harassment and violation of a protection from abuse order of his wife. According to the local News 10, he has mental health challenges and was going to get help. Boyle was removed from the House Finance Committee at the time.

THAT TAKES US TO THIS PAST WEEK

Earlier this past week, a drunk Boyle was arrested for becoming verbally abusive and threatening in a bar in Rockledge, Pennsylvania.

He exchanged vulgar words with the bartender and others at the Gaul & Co. Malt House. He threatened to “end this bar” and told one person she was in the military and that she would never get a promotion. She wasn’t in the military.

Boyle called the patrons of the bar “idiots” and “morons” and also accused them of being “traitors” and “actors.”

“Ya f-kin idiots, ya fuckin morons,” he bellowed.

“I can f-ing end this bar, by the way. I’ll f-king end this bar, by the way,” Boyle told bartenders and others who told the drunken Democrat to leave.

HE WOULD NOT LEAVE

“No, no, no. Get the f-k out of the f-ing bar,” a woman, possibly a bartender, is heard telling him. However, he refused to leave and asked, “Why are you doing this to me? Stop it, stop it!”

He later said, “You can’t talk to me like this, okay? I’ll close your f-ing bar. This bar is done. Do you know who the f-k I am? This bar is done tomorrow! Do you know who the f-k I am?”

“You’re all f–king a–holes by the way,” Boyle declared.

The woman cursed, saying she knew who he was; go ahead and end the bar, but go.

A customer told him that he was the one who started the argument.

“Why are you acting this way,” the Democrat asked. He told everyone they were all working for the federal government.

“This is US military intelligence and traitors,” Boyle begins to say before stopping himself.

He pointed to each person, asking if they were military, and no one said they were.

At one point, he sounded somewhat sane. “Did I pay my bill?” he asks, before admitting “I don’t want to be a douchebag, but I don’t want to be an a–hole.”

A STATEMENT

In a statement, a spokesperson with the Pennsylvania House Democratic Leaders said the group was aware of the video.

“It is very troubling. Rep. Boyle has been open about his personal challenges. We are encouraged that our colleague and dear friend is seeking help,” the statement read.

When Democrats are abusive, they have personal challenges.

In 2020, Boyle pushed corrupt mail-in balloting over COVID-19.

Watch:

BREAKING NEWS: Democratic PA State House Rep Kevin Boyle is seen on video in DRUNK TIRADE at a bar and threatens to use his political power to SHUT DOWN THE LOCAL BUSINESS Kevin also goes on to accuse the bartenders of being military agents This allegedly occurred EARLIER… pic.twitter.com/1eGiNUwBx9 — PhillyCrimeUpdate (@PhillyCrimeUpd) February 9, 2024

