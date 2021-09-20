Mesa County audit: 2020 election should NOT have been certified

















Janet Rowland, Chair of the Board of County Commissioners, received a final report from cybersecurity experts. It confirmed that “extensive” amounts of data were destroyed, although they were supposed to be preserved by law. The deletions would have precluded a forensic audit of the last election. Only Ms. Rowland and her office are allowed to destroy records, she said. However, Ms. Rowland commissioned the data preserved with the pre-Trusted Build image, and a forensic audit was possible.

The experts said the election should not have been certified since the system and procedures did NOT meet the requirements under the law.

You can read the entire report below.

Now, why would anyone destroy those records? Hmmmm….

Tina Peters letter and forensic report 2 Tina Peters letter and forensic report 3

Related















