Michael Moore tweets his thoughts & prayers are with COV

Michael Moore, the angry commie, tweeted that he hopes COV-19 kills President Trump. Trump represents the opposite of everything communists like Moore espouse.

Like almost everyone on the far-left, he’s a dark, dishonest, and angry person.

He tweeted, “That poor virus got sucked into his body and is now trapped there. How can it escape? He wants to use it as a prop. “See this China Flu? I BEAT IT! Just like I’ll beat Biden! They’re both a hoax!” My thoughts and prayers, too, are with Covid-19.”

Moore is another good Catholic, like Joe Biden who plans to force all Americans to pay for abortions at any time for any reason.

HE CALLED FOR RIOTS AND DESTRUCTION

Michael Moore should be banned from Twitter given his constant calls for violence and death against his political opponents.

In May, after the death of George Floyd, Moore tweeted, specifically urging protesters to “demolish” the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Police Precinct headquarters. He accused “White Minnesota” of telling the world that it’s “OK” to “murder” black people. Then he called for open “revolt.” He might as well have called it what it is, a communist revolution.

Far-left Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis ordered police to “evacuate the Third Precinct.” By the end of the night, predictably, rioters had demolished the building, and more than 170 businesses were “damaged or looted.”

Michael Moore told fans that he is thrilled that arsonists decided to raze Minneapolis’ “evil police precinct” linked to former Officer Derek Chauvin.

He fits the profile of a communist pig.