Powell’s kraken: China & Iran intrusions, & Georgia did everything wrong

Sidney Powell’s first lawsuit attacking Georgia’s election was released before midnight, and it is stunning. It involves foreign intrusions and malfeasance of the highest order, much of which we already heard about to some degree.

On page 9, Powell makes a huge statement. The voting machines were accessed by agents acting on behalf of China and Iran [definitely read page 9 in the document below and keep reading]:

As explained and demonstrated in the accompanying redacted declaration of a former electronic intelligence analyst under 305th Military Intelligence with experience gathering SAM missile system electronic intelligence, the Dominion software was accessed by agents acting on behalf of China and Iran in order to monitor and manipulate elections, including the most recent US general election in 2020. This Declaration further includes a copy of the patent records for Dominion Systems in which Eric Coomer is listed as the first of the inventors of Dominion Voting Systems. (See Attached hereto as Exh. 8, copy of redacted witness affidavit, 17 pages, November 23, 2020).

She said this last night:

.@SidneyPowell1: “The evidence is so overwhelming..there is a foreign intrusion into our voting system.” pic.twitter.com/32tupMovpB — Hizbullah Khan (@HizbkKhan) November 25, 2020

She blames Dominion:

Dominion neglectfully allowed foreign adversaries to access data and intentionally provided access to their infrastructure in order to monitor and manipulate elections, including the most recent one in 2020. (See Exh. 7).

Powell also writes:

An analysis of the Dominion software system by a former US Military Intelligence expert concludes that the system and software have been accessible and were certainly compromised by rogue actors, such as Iran and China. By using servers and employees connected with rogue actors and hostile foreign influences combined with numerous easily discoverable leaked credentials, Dominion neglectfully allowed foreign adversaries to access data and intentionally provided access to their infrastructure in order to monitor and manipulate elections, including the most recent one in 2020. (See Exh. 7).

NOTHING NEW EXCEPT GEORGIA DID EVERYTHING WRONG

People are saying there is nothing new in the lawsuit. Sidney Powell merely claims that every single part of the election in Georgia was either handled poorly or illegally. Oh, and agents of rogue actors like Iran and China intruded.

Powell claims that absentee ballots were opened three weeks before the election, which is illegal. Seemingly fake ballots were counted, and Trump ballots were miscounted in Biden’s favor. Ballots were run multiple times for Joe Biden.

She also thinks the burst pipe excuse for halting the counting was fake:

Specifically, video from the State Farm Arena in Fulton County shows that on November 3rd after the polls closed, election workers falsely claimed a water leak required the facility to close. All poll workers and challengers were evacuated for several hours at about 10:00 PM. However, several election workers remained unsupervised and unchallenged working at the computers for the voting tabulation machines until after 1:00 AM.

Powell claims that about 30,000 mail-in ballots for President Trump were not counted. About 20,000 people voted after they had already moved out of Georgia.

Georgia accepted absentee ballots with wrong signatures, et al., in violation of the law. Usually, there are over 4,000 rejected, but in this election, only 30 were.

There was no chain of custody for voting machines.

This isn’t really the full Kraken, at least not yet, but it does seek to get votes removed on legal grounds, much as Rudy Giuliani is doing in Pennsylvania. Georgia did violate existing election law under the guise of the COVID-19.

Oh, and foreign influence. She also references the 9-12-18 and the 2020 executive orders on foreign influence. This brings it into the whole new realm of treason.

THE SIGNATURE ISSUE

At one point, Powell suggests they deleted Trump votes by setting the tolerance for acceptable oval marking to manipulate the number of votes to be sent to the “not cast” folder. Once in that folder, anyone on a connected workstation could choose to cast or delete each vote.

Powell wants to get possession of the machines to see if her theory is correct. She also hints at the destruction of the signature envelopes and the possibility of incriminating videotapes by requesting the defendants produce them. The defendants will probably have to admit they destroyed the evidence or present it and expose the fraud.

READ THE LAWSUIT

Just so you know, all the critics care about are the typos of this hastily typed document. They can be fixed easily. In fact, this could be a draft since it is in word, not pdf form.

Complaint Cj Pearson v. Kemp 11.25.2020