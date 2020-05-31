Minnesota Governor’s daughter tweets assistance to rioters

The Minnesota governor’s daughter, Hope Walz, tweeted out help to the rioters that she calls ‘protesters.’ She let them know they shouldn’t worry about the National Guard since they won’t be deployed that quickly.

Isn’t that lovely?

Hope Walz has apparently left Twitter. Here is her tweet giving intel to the rioters. https://t.co/AHhE29sSbN pic.twitter.com/Fp2SA069uE — DavidStrom (@DavidStrom) May 30, 2020

We already reported about Omar’s daughter:

Also this week, Rep. Omar’s daughter tweeted assistance and got a bit sarcastic when citizen reporter Andy Ngo pointed it out.

Ilhan Omar’s daughter retweeted a list of needed supplies for “comrades” who are rioting in Minneapolis. The Twin Cities DSA asks for ply wood, sticks, rackets and more. pic.twitter.com/BFjXIQh8wE — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 28, 2020

She’s a bish. Both young women are.

yes i’m an empathetic person. sue me. https://t.co/0rFBesL61Y — isra hirsi (@israhirsi) May 28, 2020