Minnesota Governor’s daughter tweets assistance to rioters

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The Minnesota governor’s daughter, Hope Walz, tweeted out help to the rioters that she calls ‘protesters.’ She let them know they shouldn’t worry about the National Guard since they won’t be deployed that quickly.

Isn’t that lovely?

We already reported about Omar’s daughter:

Also this week, Rep. Omar’s daughter tweeted assistance and got a bit sarcastic when citizen reporter Andy Ngo pointed it out.

She’s a bish. Both young women are.

