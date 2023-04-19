Biden’s State Department Concealed COVID19 Wuhan Lab Origins

Biden’s State Department concealed the COVID-19 Wuhan Lab origin as gathered by US intelligence. The Department page was axed, but a “Wayback Machine” archive still exists. It was posted in February 2021.

There is the original Washington Times report as well.

US scientist Dr. Peter Daszek admitted that it originated in Wuhan but lied to shield Chinese scientists.

THE SENATE REPORT

A Senate report concluded two leaks from Chinese labs in the fall of 2019 appear to be the source of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 18-month investigation was very late in coming. Will Beijing pay? No!

The evidence shows that the pandemic was caused by unintentional lab incidents in Wuhan, China, as far back as October 2019. The virus swept through the central Chinese city before emerging as a global concern by January 2020.

We knew this by 2021.

“Based on the publicly available evidence, it appears Wuhan is the only location where SARS-CoV-2 spilled over into humans,” said the report, using the formal name for the virus that causes COVID-19 disease. “The low genetic diversity of earliest SARS-CoV-2 samples suggests that [the] COVID-19 pandemic is most likely the result of one or possibly two successful introductions of SARS-CoV-2. Additionally, these estimates indicate that the initial introduction may have occurred on or about November 18 and a second within weeks of the first.”

Dr. Robert Kadlec prepared the report and played a crucial role in Operation Warp Speed to develop a COVID-19 vaccine during the Trump administration.

The report is 300 pages.

Dr. Zhou Yusen, a Chinese military scientist, filed a patent for a COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 24, 2020, that would have required weeks of work to sequence the new virus, according to the report.

We knew this also.

The theory has been bolstered by evidence that some workers at the Wuhan lab were hospitalized for flulike illness before the coronavirus spread across the city.

We knew that too.

Dr. Robert Redfield, a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and others said the virus had properties not found in other coronaviruses, adding to the likelihood that it was engineered.

John L. Ratcliffe, who served as director of national intelligence during the first year of the pandemic, said Tuesday that the intelligence community should be more aggressive with its conclusion.

He told Congress that the bank of evidence indicating a spillover from nature is “nearly empty and tenuous.” For instance, no one has been able to confirm a reservoir species or animal through which the virus jumped to humans.

We’ve known that for quite a while.

WE KNEW ALL OF THIS AND IT WAS CONCEALED

So many lives could have been saved, but China and Dr. Fauci lied.

According to The Washington Times on March 25, 2020, “The coronavirus spreading globally may have originated in a Wuhan laboratory linked to China’s covert biological weapons program, according to an Israeli biological warfare expert.”

Videos of Chinese people saying they knew about it in October were removed from youtube.

It could have been as early as July or even May 2019. We knew that by 2021.

Anthony Fauci’s emails show he suspected the virus was engineered from day one.

Dr. Fauci’s emails, obtained through a FOIA, exposed glaring concerns. For example, as early as February 1, 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci was concerned that coronavirus originated in the Wuhan Lab and NIH might be involved.

We need a full congressional investigation into the Wuhan Gain of Function experiments Now And Tony must testify truthfully or face prosecution #FauciLeaks pic.twitter.com/byvyQrwBDY — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 2, 2021

We knew Dr. Zhou Yusen filed a patent for a COVID-19 vaccine on February 24, 2020, by early June 2021.

According to the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, a top Chinese military scientist filed a patent for the first coronavirus vaccine in February 2020. He then died mysteriously a few weeks later. He filed the patent before COV was declared a pandemic.

Yusen, a scientist for the People’s Liberation Army, allegedly had connections to Shi Zhengli, also known as “Bat Woman” at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The Australian reported:

Zhou, who conducted the research in conjunction with the Wuhan Institute, the University of Minnesota and the New York Blood Centre, was the first to file a patent for a Covid-19 vaccine on February 24 last year, according to documents obtained by The Weekend Australian. This was only five weeks after China admitted there was human-to-human transmission of the virus.

We knew, and it was concealed by Biden and his administrative state. People were censored, and people died.

