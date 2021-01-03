Mitch’s fear about to be realized on January 6th

As reported, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recently gave some stern advice to members of the Senate. He told them to not object to the election results on January 6, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
McConnell told his caucus that challenging the results would force Republicans to take a “terrible vote” because they would need to vote it down and appear against President Donald Trump. Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) and Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) also echoed McConnell’s remarks, Politico reported.
No one objected to the advice at the time.
Dinesh D’Souza pointed out on Twitter that if Mitch McConnell “stands against election integrity, he’s finished in the Republican Party. Not even his record of court appointments will save him. Why go out in disgrace when he can choose to be the leader of the GOP citizen revolt?”
It seems that Mitch’s fear is coming to pass. If Republicans don’t support President Trump on January 6th, they will look as if they will not support voter integrity, or the President.
Senator Ted Cruz is leading the coalition to demand every legal vote count. He believes that there is nationwide distrust of the election and that must be rectified with a ten-day audit of the election.
Masterful 4-D chess and ol’ turkey neck will fold because he values filthy lucre from the CCP over the republic.
Depart from us CCP Mitch and enjoy your ill gotten gains.
Mitch McConnell has been ordered by his ChiCom masters to stop Trump. They will take away his rice bowl if he fails. Time to turn over the Senate leadership to Hawley or Cruz.
Mitch’s fear is that all his elite pals will be shown for the traitors that they are. There is no point to the protest or the vote, as it will certainly fail, other than to force all members to show their true colors.
Every single one of these defilers of the US Constitution should be arrested for treason!
Mitch McConnell should be at the head of the list.
To go against the MAGA Party is political suicide, the smart politicians know it. That leaves McConnell, Romney, Sasse and Thune out. Time to burn the GOP to the ground and rebuild.