Romney Explains His Contemptible Reason for His Omnibus Vote

Mitt Romney said on Thursday he voted for the Pelosi-Schumer Omnibus bill because he doesn’t trust the incoming House GOP majority with crafting a budget. That’s right, he doesn’t trust the House Republicans, but he does trust far-left Democrats and their socialist inflationary monstrosity with its AOC and Sanders pet projects and NO border security.

The Senate on Thursday passed the $1.65 trillion Omnibus spending bill in a 68-29 vote.

Mitt Romney was 1 of 18 Republican Senators who voted for the monstrosity, which funds the government until September 2023. How do you trust these people ever again, much less vote for them?

Because of Romney and the other Republican Senators who betrayed the voters, the incoming House GOP Majority won’t have any financial leverage against the Democrats throughout the fiscal year.

“The House Republicans say that they want to craft a budget, but they haven’t yet been able to select a speaker, and I’m not sure they’re going to be able to take on the budget for this year as well as the next year at the same time,” Romney said referring to McCarthy’s battle for House Speaker. “Even if they could take on those two things simultaneously, it would need Democrats in the Senate to pass it,” he added.

Rather than support the House Republicans, who the voters chose, he voted for no border security in the $1.65 trillion monstrosity. He did vote for border security in Ukraine and other foreign countries. He also voted to give Ukraine an additional $45 billion.

His excuse is not believable. Perhaps he has gone mad or has dementia. He is going to be 76 years of age in March. He could have dementia. If none of those possibilities are the case, then the truth is he did it because he doesn’t want the House to withhold money from Ukraine, secure the border, or hamper the Democrats. There is no other reason. He doesn’t trust the House to continue the war and work with the far-left Democrats.

Am I wrong? What do you think? Frankly, I find him to be a Trojan Horse and quite despicable. You can’t trust him or any of the 18 Republicans who voted for this monstrosity. They betrayed the voters, and the party.

If Romney is trying to destroy the Republican Party, it’s working.

Watch:

My thoughts on the government funding bill ↓ pic.twitter.com/yhDE2Eku0i — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) December 22, 2022

Related