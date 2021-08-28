More confirmation Biden has troops fleeing Kabul tonight

















There is more confirmation to back up our earlier report that coward Joe Biden is cutting and running while thousands who should be evacuated are left to terrorists.

Taliban forces have taken up position in Kabul airport and are ready to take full control as early as this weekend, as soon as U.S. forces leave, two senior Taliban figures said on Friday according to a yahoo news report.

One senior commander said Taliban forces had taken over most of the airport, “just not a small part where the Americans still are.”

A second official said the forces were ready to take full control, adding: “It’s just a matter of some more time.”

Biden and his puppeteers are leaving people behind in the ultimate betrayal.

Related















