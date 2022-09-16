Racist Twilio Fired People by Race

Twilio, a cloud communications company run by Jeff Lawson, provides messaging systems for businesses like Lyft, Netflix, and Airbnb, lost 18% of its value, and they were hacked. It’s hard times, so they will lay off employees. – white employees. They’re racists.

According to CNBC, Twilio planned to lay off 11% of its workforce as part of a major restructuring plan. This was in a filing. [It is ESG-compliant and favors minorities.]

The plan is to improve operating margins, create a better selling capacity and reduce operating costs.

CNBC left out something important. The firings are based on race. Whites were to go first. Most media is leaving out the fact that they were race-based firings.

The company is WOKE and racist, so they decided to fire white people.

Today the CEO of a publicly traded company was like “Yes, we fired a bunch of people for being white” and apparently everyone is just shrugging their shoulders. https://t.co/CvnCLLGJwI — PEG (@pegobry) September 14, 2022

In the letter to employees, Lawson said, “Twilio has grown at an astonishing rate over the past couple of years. It was too fast and without enough focus on our most important company priorities,” Lawson said in the letter. “I take responsibility for those decisions, as well as the difficult decision to do this layoff.”

The letter from Lawson to employees continues:

“As you all know, we are committed to becoming an Anti-Racist/Anti-Oppression company. Layoffs like this can have a more pronounced impact on marginalized communities, so we were particularly focused on ensuring our layoffs – while a business necessity today – were carried out through an Anti-Racist/Anti-Oppression lens,” Lawson added.

That ideology is racist against Whites. You can get a great ESG score by being racist against whites. Watch:

Fired employees will receive a generous severance package. But they are fired because of the color of their skin. Hopefully, they have lawyers lined up.

The anti-racist and anti-oppression lens means whites are fired first and mostly, but Lawson probably has wording and excuses to cover himself against his obvious racism.

Related