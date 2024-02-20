More Proof the CCP Is Organizing an Invasion Into the US

Laura Loomer visited the Darien Gap with Michael Yon. She checked out the location where Chinese invaders come in after crossing the Gap. Miss Loomer found Chinese Communist invaders are using Starlink in a CCP-organized invasion.

She found signs the Chinese Communist Party posted indicating that the migrants could pay on Alipay. Alipay is Alibaba, now owned by the Chinese Communist Party.

They can eat Chinese food in a restaurant set up there, and they have WiFi.

Every single migrant has a cell phone given to them by our government at the Texas border; however, they have them before they get there. They are allegedly economic migrants who can afford smartphones.

The Chinese Communist Party is fully involved in this invasion, representing some of the highest numbers coming in illegally across our border. In addition, they are mostly single military-age men.

There is no cell phone coverage in the jungle where this organized invasion occurs. They use StarLink.

Laura Loomer wrote on X:

CHINESE COMMUNIST INVADERS ARE USING @Starlink IN PANAMA JUNGLE TO USE CCP TIED “ALI BABA PAY” TO ORGANIZE THEIR ILLEGAL ENTRY TO THE UNITED STATES!

Today in the Darien Gap, I visited a migrant facility called Puerto Limon, which has become a central location for Chinese “migrants,” AKA INVADERS, who enter Panama via the Darien Gap. These Chinese invaders are roughly 80% military-aged men. To show you how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is helping to facilitate the invasion of America, ask yourself, why is there a Chinese store in the middle of the Panamá jungle?

PS:@elonmusk, the invaders from China, are using Starlink to commit illegal acts of invasion. I figured I would alert you to this since you are anti-invasion. There’s zero cell service there, but there is Starlink and brand new white papers with QR codes for Alibaba Pay and WeChatPay so that the ChiCom invaders can make monetary transactions to aid their invasion of the United States.

What can be done about this, @elonmusk? We need to stop the invasion and BAN the CCP! Today, I spent the entire day in the Panamanian jungle, visiting and filming invasion camps that cater to Chinese invaders.

We know who they will all vote for, and they vote illegally.

In the Darien Gap today, I encountered a migrant invader who was wearing an OBAMA hat. I asked him where he’s from, and he said Venezuela. I asked him where he was going, and he said “Los Estados Unidos”. Lovely! Not exactly great conditions for a small child. This is what… pic.twitter.com/wlLkiw9Vbi — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 18, 2024

Watch this clip here where migrants from Somalia proclaim allegiance to Ilhan Omar and Joe Biden.

In this clip, Jewish NGO HIAS Refugees (HIAS has ties to DHS Secretary Mayorkas) gives detailed maps to invaders with instructions on how to invade the US once the “migrants” arrive in Panama.

