MSM, Dems react BADLY to AG calling Spygate ‘spying’

On Tuesday, Bill Barr testified before Congress that there was spying on the Trump campaign in 2016

“I think spying on a political campaign is a big deal,” Barr said during an exchange with Democratic New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

“I think spying did occur. Yes, I think spying did occur. But the question is whether it was predicated, adequately predicated,” Barr said.

Barr confirmed that he wasn’t just talking about just the FBI, he was referring to the intelligence agencies more broadly.

“I am going to be reviewing both the genesis and the conduct of the intelligence activities directed at the Trump campaign during 2016,” Barr said. He’s not investigating the entire FBI.

When Shaheen asked him why he felt the need to investigate, he said, “I think spying on a political campaign is a big deal,” he said. “We have rules about that,” and “people have to stay in their proper lanes.”

NUTSY PELOSI SAYS BARR’S ‘OFF THE RAILS”

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi castigated Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday for comments he made during congressional hearings this week about the federal probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“Let me just say, I’m very, very dismayed and disappointed that the chief law enforcement officer of our country is going off the rails yesterday and today,” Pelosi told reporters at a Democratic Party retreat in Virginia.

“He is attorney general of the United States of America, not the attorney general of Donald Trump.”

HOLDER CLAIMS SPYING IS INVESTIGATING

Spying is spying. Someone should tell Eric Holder, Obama’s former attorney general.

“When there is a predicate, a legitimate basis, it’s called ‘investigating’ not ‘spying,’” Holder wrote. “I am confident that the people at DOJ/FBI conducted themselves in an appropriate way. No evidence to suggest otherwise.”

PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFUL SWALWELL REJECTS BARR BUT PUTS HIS OWN CONSPIRACY FORWARD

Swalwell and the other panelists on MSNBC last night agreed that Attorney General Barr “disgraced himself” for saying he believes the Trump campaign was spied on. Swalwell then shared this conspiracy theory — without evidence! — and everyone acts as if it’s perfectly reasonable.

He again says the President’s an “asset of Russia,” [although the President has been tougher on Russia than any prior administration]. Swalwell said if Trump is innocent, he’d release the Mueller report. We all know that the report has to be redacted and will likely be released next week. He lies and makes up conspiracies as a matter of course.

Can you imagine him as President?

Blumenthal is lying as he always does. He even demanded that Attorney General Barr take it back.

MSM IS LYING AND ATTACKING

THEN THERE ARE THOSE REFERRALS FOR CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION

In addition to Bill Barr’s comment, we have eight criminal referrals made by Devin Nunes to the Attorney General.

