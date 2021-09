According to Senator Blumenthal’s office, the White House and the State Department are blocking 19 US citizens and 40 SIV holders from leaving Mazar-i-Sharif airport in Northern Afghanistan. This confirms reporting by combat veteran Michael Yon.

Watch:

MSNBC’s @RohdeD: The Biden Admin is blocking planes w/ Americans and SIV holders from taking off in Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/0ftik6rzn5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 6, 2021

