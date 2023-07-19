MTG Doesn’t Want the J6 Tapes Released

What happened to Marjorie Taylor Greene? She’s repeating Speaker McCarthy’s and Democrat’s talking points. Greene said releasing the tapes endangers the Capitol. Meanwhile, detailed plans of the Capitol are available online.

Her other comment is another talking point. She said people who were at the Capitol could be targeted. That’s another red herring. MTG says that she fears Soros groups will go through the tapes and dox people, turning them over to the FBI. The truth is that the FBI has gone through them and can dox them with facial recognition without any help from Soros groups.

Release the tapes so Americans know exactly what went on during the riot/parade/rally. MTG knows that the tapes have been cherry-picked by the Left. We need to know exactly what happened. We can handle it.

MTG is becoming a talking point.

Watch:

🚨 J6 TAPES In light of the imminent indictment, anyone who STILL TRUSTS or PROMOTES “MTG” after hearing this is either a GRIFTER or is doing the entire MAGA movement a disservice out of ignorance. Here she is saying why the tapes can’t be released.pic.twitter.com/rcMD0nOtJq — Shawn Farash ❌🐻 (@Shawn_Farash) July 19, 2023

