Much-Vaxxed Biden Has COVID Again

Heavily vaxxed and boostered Presidentish Biden has COVID again.

He will “reinitiate strict isolation procedures.” His physician, Kevin O’Connor, made the announcement in a letter on Saturday.

“As described last week, acknowledging the potential for so-called ‘rebound’ COVID positivity observed in a small percentage of patients treated with PAXLOVID, the President increased his testing cadence, both to protect people around him and to assure early detection of any return of viral replication,” O’Connor wrote to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

He doesn’t have any symptoms and doesn’t do any work anyway.

Paxlovid doesn’t work.

Related