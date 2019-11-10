Murder of 9 Mormon mothers & children was a targeted assassination

According to a new report, several of the murdered Mormon women and children were taken out of their cars and shot at point-blank range by cartel gunman, the tabloid Daily Mail reported.

Can you imagine taking these people out and shooting them at point-blank range? Only terrorists would do this.

MEXICAN AUTHORITIES WILL NOT ALLOW U.S. AUTHORITIES IN

Mexican authorities refuse to allow their American counterparts to investigate, according to high-ranking Mexican and US law enforcement sources, the NY Post reports.

“They were taken out of their cars and shot,” an American federal investigator told The Post. “It’s kind of disturbing that the FBI has had no access to the crime scene, which is probably a disaster already because the Mexicans have allowed families to remove the bodies. Any evidence that could have been gathered is probably destroyed.”

The Mexican federal official close to the investigation told The Post that the sicarios “shot some of the victims at point-blank range” and that local authorities were still gathering evidence at the scene in Sonora state, some 70 miles from the Arizona border, where the massacre occurred.

The official Mexican government report is that the families were mistaken for cartel rivals. That never sounded right. It would be different if they drove into a firefight.

A number of the Mormons who are American citizens have fled the colony and are in the United States.

58 BODIES TURN UP ON THE BORDER

Meanwhile, in the Mexican resort town of Puerto Peñasco, south of the Arizona border, another ten bodies were found, bringing the total number of remains to at least 58, officials said Saturday.

A secret burial ground was found last month by a group of mothers — the Madres Bujscadoras de Sonora — who are looking for missing loved ones.

The group initially found 42 bodies and skeletons near the beach resort town just a three-hour drive from Phoenix, where it is commonly known as Rocky Point. Last weekend, they said six more were discovered, but the arrival of armed men had forced them to cut their search short. The Sonora Attorney General’s Office said the ten new sets of human remains were excavated from five graves and appeared to be full bodies, the Arizona Republic reported.

Let’s keep in mind that our borders are open, and people coming in illegally are unvetted. Then they go to Democrat sanctuaries and many conduct their criminal affairs.

THE CARTELS ARE TERRORISTS, AND THEY ARE HERE

They live among us. They influence our politics and our culture. Are you good with that?