Political Editor Admires China Gun Control, It’s “Pretty Cool. Over There”

In the aftermath of the horrific school shotting in Florida, a never-Trumper political editor for Fox News seemed to promote China’s gun control. Chris Stirewalt told Shannon Bream last evening on her show FoxNews@Night that “China doesn’t have mass shootings”.
Stirewalt began, “China does a really good job at preventing dissent, China doesn’t have mass shootings like these, and China doesn’t have these problems. You know what else China has?”
Mrs. Bream jumped in, “No freedom!”
Barely batting an eye, Sitrewalt continued: “They have something called your social score and your social score reflects all the things you do online, use facial recognition to track you as you go through life and your associations.”
Suddenly realizing we are a free nation, he concluded, “Look everything’s pretty cool over there but in our very messy often chaotic experiment in self-government we still prize liberty in all amendments…uh…first ten amendments to the Constitution.”
A faint tinge of regret could be found in his expression.
No Freedom for Gun Owners
Stirewalt might lament freedom when it comes to the Second Amendment. He also gave the impression of admiring China spying on their citizens.
China’s not “pretty cool” with their robot population and our government is not an experiment. Someone needs to have a talk with Stirewalt. He’s the commentator who sat nightly with the former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly in 2016 to trash Trump. Pretending neutrality, sarcasm dripped from his every word.
Perhaps he didn’t mean to promote China gun control, but it didn’t come across very well if he had another intent.
The Chinese government does the executions and abortions, not mentally ill citizens
I only recently heard of the Chris character since finding Fox on livestreams. Only after listening to him a few times I quit listening to anything he has to say. I put him up there with Shepherd Smith, the criminal.
People like him are unable to think beyond a single point. I would ask if he has ever been to China, or lived there. There is one overriding facet of China and its people. There is a high degree of “national pride” even among dissenters.
One of the big differences between that country and ours is the “culture of hate” being promulgated on the unwitting public. It begins in the classroom and the many instances of indoctrination contrary to the greater good, and nearly subversive in nature. Included in this “culture of hate” is the media and politicians alike. It is the “milder” version of techniques that terrorists organizations teach. The violent recourse is only accomplished by demonizing others to such a degree that the victim is sub-human.
With all this propaganda it is no surprise there are violent actors that seek revenge for any reason. The situation is compounded when this student is thrown to the streets, on his own, which, day by day, will increase hostility. There is no intervention. We have to come to realize that common decency has been obliterated and the idea of right and wrong are gone by the wayside. The attacks on Trump are a microcosm of the wider societal breakdown.
We hear the left use code-words like “the root cause” and that is defined as the weapon itself. This is an extremely ignorant statement. A ‘root’ is the part that everything develops from and the use of a weapon is the culmination of what the actual root developed into. The root is hate and anger that is not vanquished. It is NOT school shootings alone that are the issue. What concern is there for black communities that suffer this on a daily basis. Why is it only when “white students” are the victims that nationwide outrage occurs.
One factor that is overlooked in school shootings and methods to mitigate the act fail to realize the preparation undertaken by those who commit the act. These particular criminals work to circumvent whatever precautions are instituted. If someone is intent on murdering fellow classmates they will certainly find the appropriate venue. It is the “root cause” that needs to be studied and analyzed with the results being ingrained into society.