Political Editor Admires China Gun Control, It’s “Pretty Cool. Over There”

In the aftermath of the horrific school shotting in Florida, a never-Trumper political editor for Fox News seemed to promote China’s gun control. Chris Stirewalt told Shannon Bream last evening on her show FoxNews@Night that “China doesn’t have mass shootings”.

Stirewalt began, “China does a really good job at preventing dissent, China doesn’t have mass shootings like these, and China doesn’t have these problems. You know what else China has?”

Mrs. Bream jumped in, “No freedom!”

Barely batting an eye, Sitrewalt continued: “They have something called your social score and your social score reflects all the things you do online, use facial recognition to track you as you go through life and your associations.”

Suddenly realizing we are a free nation, he concluded, “Look everything’s pretty cool over there but in our very messy often chaotic experiment in self-government we still prize liberty in all amendments…uh…first ten amendments to the Constitution.”

A faint tinge of regret could be found in his expression.

Stirewalt might lament freedom when it comes to the Second Amendment. He also gave the impression of admiring China spying on their citizens.

China’s not “pretty cool” with their robot population and our government is not an experiment. Someone needs to have a talk with Stirewalt. He’s the commentator who sat nightly with the former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly in 2016 to trash Trump. Pretending neutrality, sarcasm dripped from his every word.

Perhaps he didn’t mean to promote China gun control, but it didn’t come across very well if he had another intent.