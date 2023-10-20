New Court Docs Show George Floyd’s Case Was The Big Lie

Several Minneapolis prosecutors strongly opposed charging the three other officers with Derek Chauvin when George Floyd died, reports Alpha News based on newly-released court documents.

Several prosecutors withdrew from the case over “professional and ethical” objections. New court documents show they were put under “extreme pressure” to charge Derek Chauvin and the three officers.

“There was extreme premium pressure, yes. The city was burning down,” Senior Assistant County Attorney Patrick Lofton said.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman screamed that his prosecutors were “f**king this up” when they said there was no case. Then, Minnesota attorney general, Marxist Keith Ellison, stepped in to charge the officers.

The case against J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Kiernan Lane, and Tou Thao was political. They were the human sacrifices to the violent, criminal mob.

In addition, Hennepin County’s medical examiner said there “were no medical indications of asphyxia or strangulation.” In other words, Chauvin’s knee did nothing to kill George Floyd. From the beginning, everything you were told in 2020 was a lie. This came out originally during Officer Tao’s trial.

We knew all this in 2020, but the truth couldn’t be heard over the screams of the radical antifa and Black Lives Matter mobs. We keep bowing to the mobs.

The full autopsy, made public in May 2020, didn’t back up the convictions, and the medical examiner was threatened.

THE TRUTH CAME OUT IN OFFICER TAO’S TRIAL

This came out originally during Officer Tao’s trial.

One of the four officers involved, Officer Tou Thao, presented a defense in the death of George Floyd that showed Dr. Andrew Baker, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, was coerced into claiming George Floyd suffered neck compressions.

Before meeting with the State, Dr. Baker told the defendant and his lawyers that “[t]he autopsy revealed no physical evidence suggesting that Mr. Floyd died of asphyxiation. Mr. Floyd did not exhibit signs of petechiae, damage to his airways or thyroid, brain bleeding, bone injuries, or internal bruising.”

On Friday, May 29, 2020, the Complaint stated that the full report of the ME was pending but that the preliminary findings “revealed no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation.” See Complaint in State v. Chauvin (27-CR-20-12646).

In the final report, his blood concentration level of the powerful street opioid fentanyl was three or four times the level known to cause “fatalities.” Floyd also had speed and marijuana in his system.

Urinalysis of suspect George Floyd reveals he had 86 ng/mL of “free morphine” in his system — which the autopsy report states is “commonly found as the result of heroin use.”

He also had heart disease and COVID.

The first arresting officer on the scene saw “foam” around Mr. Floyd’s mouth and asked him if he was “on anything.”

There was evidence he admitted swallowing a boatload of drugs when the police arrived.

You should also know that two of the officers convicted are minorities; one was on the job for two weeks, and another was on for hours.

THE PLAN

Vince Everett Ellison tells Tucker:

“[BLM is] going to look over all the black-on-black violence. They’re going to look over all the black men killing black men. They’re going to look over all the snatch and grabs and all the burning and all the fighting and looting and acting a fool, and they’re going to find one crazy white cop that’s going to do something to some crazy black man, and then they’re going to try to burn this country down for it. That’s their plan.”

Ep. 32 You’ll be shocked to learn this, but it turns out the whole George Floyd story was a lie. pic.twitter.com/4vDXBStHf5 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 20, 2023

