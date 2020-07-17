New NY congressman-to-be hopes to become a member of the Squad

Progressive Democrat Jamaal Bowman defeated longtime Rep. Eliot Engel in New York’s Democratic primary. It was a major anti-establishment win, The Hill reports. Only a Democrat can win in the district so he’s the presumptive winner in the election.

Bowman’s campaign also announced the candidate raised $2 million ahead of the primary from more than 65,000 individual donors. His campaign was funded by the [communist] Justice Democrats and the Working Families Party who receive funds from George Soros.

Additionally, Bowman received the support of major progressive [communist] figures, including Ocasio-Cortez, as well as Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

Bowman’s anti-establishment message and deep ties to the Black Lives Matter movement was a winning strategy.

Alexandra Rojas, the executive director of the progressive group Justice Democrats [communists], which endorsed Bowman, touted him as one of the first candidates “swept into Congress by the movement in the streets right now.”

“This win proves that a Black man who survived poverty and police violence at 11 years old has the power to transform his community and country,” Rojas said.

BOWMAN WILL JOIN THE SQUAD

Bowman is so far left that he will make Elliot Engel look like a conservative. He plans to join the Squad, the Squad is comprised of four [communist] congresswomen who have clearly stated that they want to tear down all the systems — Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley.

He supports “Medicare for All” health care reform, environmental justice, criminal justice reform, the Green New Deal, and all other far-left planks.

As for Black Lives Matter, Bowman joined several marches and said he would keep joining protesters when he’s in office. And if he does get to Congress, as is now expected, he said he’s ready to be part of a newer, more aggressive group of progressives. Should there be Tea Party-style shutdowns led by progressives, for example? “We’ll see,” he told Edward Dovere at the Atlantic.

He also said he had several run-ins with the police, but he blames the police, tying it to the manufactured concept of ‘systemic racism’ and police brutality.

During his interview with the Atlantic, Bowman said President Trump is afraid of a black man with power because he’s a racist, and a fascist, and he has benefited from white supremacy his entire life. And when you carry that ideology—white supremacy not just as skin color, but as mindset, as ideology—when you benefit from that, you can’t tolerate a black man or a person of color with power who is not afraid to speak up for themselves, to speak truth to power, to engage in the community in the way that might be undermining to you. That’s what it is. And when I say “black man,” I also mean Black people and people of color and white allies who are done with institutional racism. The collective power that we possess is what’s going to ultimately defeat Trump both as a president, but also as an idea—the idea of Trump or someone else coming along at the end, trying to leverage reality-TV stardom and wealth based on a rigged system to win the presidency.

Bowman also said “the system is rotten” because of the people like Jeff Bezos, who’ve been increasing their wealth while the pandemic economy has left so many others in need.

A successful person can’t succeed if others aren’t?

It is Bowman who is the racist, and he’s undoubtedly anti-capitalist.

When asked if he was going to apply to join the Squad, he said, “Absolutely. I’m going to submit it right away.”

The Squad had made it clear they want to overturn our government. Americans don’t seem bothered.

Far-left candidates Mondaire Jones and Ritchie Torres are poised to become the first openly gay Black members of Congress in New York. The primary in the 17th District was recently called for Jones, but Torres, who holds a substantial lead, hasn’t formally become the nominee in New York’s 15th District.