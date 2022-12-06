Non-White Supremacist Shoots 3, Kills 2 in NYC Within Hours

Sundance Oliver, a suspected murderer, is being questioned by police after a 16-hour murder spree left two people dead and one wounded across Brooklyn and Manhattan, reports CBS2. He used his illegally-owned gun.

Police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Sundance Oliver, a nonwhite supremacist.

On Monday, he was allegedly observed shooting a 96-year-old man in the leg with a stray bullet. The man was sitting in a wheelchair in Crown Heights. Sundance then went on to kill a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, who were associates of his.

Oliver allegedly went on the run but has since been arrested, his 13th arrest. Sundance was out on parole for burglary. His criminal history includes weapons, burglary, and guns. We could probably shut down gun crimes by keeping gun criminals in prison. He could not legally possess a gun as a felon.

The first shooting occurred around 9:30 a.m. Monday started as a robbery at a playground outside NYCHA’s Kingsborough Houses near Bergen Street and Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights, according to police. A man robbed a 39-year-old woman of her phone and jacket, and as she ran away from the gunman, he pulled out the firearm and shot at her.

OLIVER GOT THE 96-YEAR-OLD IN THE WHEELCHAIR

The bullet missed the woman but struck a 96-year-old man in a wheelchair at a bus stop a half a block away, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital after the bullet hit him in the leg, and he is expected to survive.

Oliver knew the woman he tried to rob.

A few hours later, the 21-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and leg around 3 p.m. at another NYCHA complex, the Smith Houses on St. James Place. Oliver is the suspect.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he died.

The third shooting happened just before midnight in the Kingsborough Houses in Brooklyn. A woman was shot in the chest and later died at a hospital. Again, Oliver is the suspect, and it sure sounds like a drug crime, but that’s conjecture.

It’s good Eric Adams gave his brother a job in the administration hunting down white supremacists. He hasn’t found one, and neither have we, but he’s ready if one happens by. [not satire, it’s what Adams said]

