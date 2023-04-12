NPR Quits Twitter Over Exposure as ‘State-Affiliated Media’

Whatever will we do without NPR – National Public Radio – propaganda on Twitter? State-affiliated NPR is leaving Twitter because they don’t like the appellation – “state-affiliated” which is what they are. Twitter changed the label to “government-funded media,” but that isn’t good enough. They like taking funding and marching orders from the state but want to hide the fact.

The outlet announced on Monday morning it would let its accounts go dormant and no longer publish its work on the social media platform, citing a recent decision by CEO Elon Musk to label it as state-affiliated media.

“We are not putting our journalism on platforms that have demonstrated an interest in undermining our credibility and the public’s understanding of our editorial independence,” the outlet said in a statement to The Hill. “We are turning away from Twitter but not from our audiences and communities.”

“There are plenty of ways to stay connected and keep up with NPR’s news, music, and cultural content,” the statement from National Public Radio continued.

The Hill claims NPR is a target of the right. That’s not exactly accurate. If NPR was neutral, no one would have cause to criticize them.

National Public Radio is left-wing. They still won’t acknowledge the Hunter laptop. About the laptop, NPR wrote, “We don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don’t want to waste the listeners’ and readers’ time on stories that are just pure distractions.”

Hunter’s laptop contains evidence that Joe Biden is involved in potential criminal acts. Certainly, his son is a bad dude. NPR is simply lying here.

Who can forget how National Public Radio trashed the Constitution on Independence Day?

Clay Travis tweeted: NPR announces it will no longer use Twitter because @elonmusk has correctly pointed out taxpayer dollars are used to support NPR. It’s amazing how quickly left wingers run for the hills when they actually face scrutiny. NPR should just build its own Internet…

And ‘Not the Bee’:

NPR is refusing to tweet anymore after Elon Musk labeled it “government-funded media” https://t.co/hWteo7tbEY — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) April 12, 2023

BREAKING: @TuckerCarlson lambasts @NPR after @elonmusk correctly labels it a US State-affiliated media. As I called on my followers to support my work with donations to do my job, NPR White House Correspondent @tamarakeithNPR sent me a warning letter, blasting me for raising… pic.twitter.com/HTkrSkr2oG — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) April 7, 2023

